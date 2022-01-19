Non-league round up: Ashton Athletic in action as Ashton Town recruit ex-Wigan Athletic man
It was a forgettable night for Ashton Athletic on Tuesday, with the Yellows crashing 4-0 at Wythenshawe Town.
After withstanding some converted early pressure, Athletic dodged a bullet just before the half-hour mark when Wythenshawe had a goal disallowed for offside.
James Aspinall continued to keep Athletic in the game with some heroic goalkeeping.
But two goals in the space of five minutes just before the interval from Steven Hewitt and Matty Bryan gave the hosts control.
Max Leonard made it 3-0 eight minutes after the restart, before Greg Wilkinson added a fourth 20 minutes from time.
Meanwhile, Ashton Town have been in the transfer market to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.
They’ve brought in Zambia international, and former Wigan Athletic junior, Mwiya ‘Mo’ Malumo.
The 22-year-old forward made two first-team appearances for Latics – both in the Football League Trophy, against Middlesbrough and Accrington – before leaving in 2018 for Swedish outfit Gottne IK.
After spells at Irlam and Radcliffe, he’s opted to move to Profiles Park.
