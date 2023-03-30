For many, snacks at stadiums are just as much a part of the matchday experience as anything else. But with so many options available, which scran takes the title? And which needs relegating from the menu?

Researchers at BetVictor analysed the findings from every “scran or no scran” Twitter poll on the @FootyScran twitter account to reveal the must-tries but also what to avoid.

Food items available at UK grounds were ranked according to the poll results to discover the most popular, leaderboards were created for the Premier League, English Football League and the UK overall.

The double bacon cheeseburger at Ashton Town has been crowned as the best food in UK football.

Move over Messi, there’s a new GOAT in town – and it’s the double bacon cheeseburger at non-league Ashton Town. This towering creation takes the crown with a whopping 96.7 per cent of voters saying they would eat it (44,186 out of 45,690 total votes.)

Just looking at the burger makes your mouth water, and might even cause you to forget you are even there to watch football until you look at the scoreboard!

The top 10 was dominated by non-league sides, with only Bolton Wanderers of League One and Hull City of the Championship featuring with their Chicken tikka dirty fries and Katsu chicken with chips respectively.

And unless you’ve left your tastebuds at home, you may wish to stay clear of the burger at Aberdeen FC or the cheeseburger at Doncaster Rovers, both of which received 93.6 per cent of their votes for “no scran.”