Nottingham Forest 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship - and they only have themselves to blame after suffering yet more away-day misery at Nottingham Forest.

Despite being on top in the first half, Latics couldn't make the most of the chances they created.

And they fell behind on the hour mark in depressingly familiar fashion.

Right-back Nathan Byrne squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to open the scoring, when he raced clean through on goal only to fire wide of the target.

Barely 60 seconds later, Forest were ahead when Tiago Silva's corner was headed home at the near post by Tobias Figueiredo.

But that was only part of the story, which sprung into life inside the last 15 minutes following the introduction of substitute Joe Gelhardt.

Within seconds of his arrival, the 17-year-old had raced into the box and taken out by a Forest defender for a clear penalty.

Josh Windass placed the ball on the spot, but his effort lacked any power or conviction and was easily saved by Brice Samba.

Gelhardt then created a few other chances that might have led to an equaliser, with Antonee Robinson having a near-post shot tipped behind.

And the referee ignoring another solid shout for a penalty after Sam Morsy's thunderbolt appeared to strike the arm of Ben Watson.

The result sees Latics' winless sequence extend to 13 matches - and without an away victory since Good Friday.