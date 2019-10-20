Nottingham Forest manager fuming after Wigan Athletic defeat

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi reckons his side paid the penalty TWICE for referee Matt Donohue not pointing to the spot in the 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic.



Sammy Ameobi and Yuri Ribeiro were sent tumbling to the ground in either half, by Antonee Robinson and Joe Williams respectively.

Both contacts appeared outside the box in any case, although the official didn't whistle for either - leaving Lamouchi dumbstruck.

"This is not the first time this has happened," said the Forest chief.

"But two in one game? It's too much.

"He was in a better position than me, though. And we must respect that decision."

Lamouchi was even shown a yellow card in the first half for speaking out of turn in the technical area.

However, he backed the official's decision to caution him.

"I was wrong," he added. "It was a bad image, and the referee was totally right."

He also denied his decision to make five changes for the game had backfired.

"Absolutely not," he insisted. "When I made the decision, I was thinking of the best line-up for this game.

"If you analyse the game, especially the first half hour, we started in the right way, but we made one mistake.

"We gave them the opportunity to score and they scored.

"After that, we created a lot of opportunities, but we missed them all.

"If you don't score a goal then you have no chance of winning a game.

"Maybe a draw would have been more logical a result, but congratulations to Wigan."