Objects thrown at Wigan Athletic players during victory against Leeds

​Wigan Athletic players appeared to be pelted with coins during their 2-1 victory at Leeds United on Good Friday - which could land the West Yorkshire side in hot water with the Football Association.

Skipper Sam Morsy and goalkeeper Christian Walton were in the line of fire from missiles thrown from the South Stand, which were cleared from the pitch by referee Scott Duncan.

The whistle-blower - who'd earlier done Leeds a massive favour by awarding them a 14th-minute penalty for a hugely debatable handball by Cedric Kipre, who was also sent off - is expected to highlight the second-half incident in his match report to the FA.

Leeds are already at risk of disciplinary action after objects from the same stand were aimed at Millwall players during the London club’s 3-2 defeat at Elland Road last month.

The coin-throwing was witnessed - and condemned - by fans of both sides, as well as members of the national media in attendance.

@SimonBird_: "Leeds fans pelted Wigan's Sam Morsy with coins or the like as he lay injured on the goal line. Ref Scott Duncan picking lots of offending objects up as evidence. Could land United in trouble."

@smeddy69 wrote: "Well to all the fans in section of the south stand throwing coins & other bits at the Wigan players & I hope you’ll be happy when Leeds end up getting punished from the FA & EFL."

@SteFromWigan wrote: "Morsy boiling the urine of the Leeds fans was the most Tics things I think I've ever seen. Doubling up and collecting the coins the idiots threw on the pitch was just next level! #wafc"

@RJConway92 wrote: "Unfortunate scenes as what looks to be coins are being thrown at Wigan players from Leeds United fans. This is turning into a disaster. #LUFC"

@Mucal_ wrote: "The amount of coins thrown by the Leeds fans was absolutely shocking. Not a single one hit a player. Ridiculous."

@MenkFeck wrote: "Nice to see Leeds fans being so generous donating to Joseph’s Goal by throwing coins at Walton and Morsey during the game. #wafc #lufc #class"