Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United boss

Manchester United have named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a permanent basis.

The move has seemed inevitable for many weeks given the transformation United have undergone since Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They won a thrilling last-16 tie at PSG to set up a two-legged clash with Barcelona next month.

Solskjaer has been handed a three-year deal at Old Trafford.