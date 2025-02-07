One former Wigan Athletic man replaces another at struggling Championship club
The Rams, who were promoted from League One last season, have lost their last seven second-tier games to sit in the relegation zone, two points off safety.
Derby owner David Clowes said: "Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won't.
"However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change. Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”
Derby later confirmed that first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will take temporary charge, supported by Under-21 lead coach Jake Buxton - who played for Latics between 2016-17 - assistant Under-18 coach Bradley Johnson and first-team goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington and the rest of the existing backroom staff.
Warne played for Latics between 1997-99, before moving on to Rotherham United - with whom he spent the majority of his playing career.
He scored twice in 27 appearances in the 1997-98 campaign, and twice in 14 games the following season before Rotherham took him to South Yorkshire in January 1999.
Warne’s first role in management was with the Millers between 2016-22, leaving to take over at Derby at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.