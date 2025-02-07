One former Wigan Athletic man replaces another at struggling Championship club

Former Wigan Athletic forward Paul Warne has been sacked as head coach of Championship strugglers Derby County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams, who were promoted from League One last season, have lost their last seven second-tier games to sit in the relegation zone, two points off safety.

Derby owner David Clowes said: "Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Buxton (left) will be helping out at Derby following the departure of manager Paul Warne

"However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change. Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”

Derby later confirmed that first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will take temporary charge, supported by Under-21 lead coach Jake Buxton - who played for Latics between 2016-17 - assistant Under-18 coach Bradley Johnson and first-team goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington and the rest of the existing backroom staff.

Warne played for Latics between 1997-99, before moving on to Rotherham United - with whom he spent the majority of his playing career.

He scored twice in 27 appearances in the 1997-98 campaign, and twice in 14 games the following season before Rotherham took him to South Yorkshire in January 1999.

Warne’s first role in management was with the Millers between 2016-22, leaving to take over at Derby at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.