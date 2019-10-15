'Only a matter of time' before Wigan Athletic kids break through

Wigan Athletic skipper Sam Morsy admits it’s ‘really exciting’ for everyone connected with the club to see the flag being flown on the international stage by Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Co.

Gelhardt – wearing the captain’s armband – scored two goals as England Under-18s thrashed Poland Under-19s 5-2 last Friday, with Weir impressing off the bench.

The roles were reversed on Monday as Weir was elevated into the starting XI for the 1-0 victory over Slovakia Under-19s, with Gelhardt’s replacement in the side, Arsenal’s Sam Greenwood, scoring the only goal.

Both Gelhardt and Weir will be champing at the bit for inclusion from the off against Austria Under-19s on Wednesday afternoon.

And Morsy says the duo’s exploits are not going unnoticed back at Euxton.

“Joffy scored a couple of goals for England the other day, and it’s only a matter of time before we see him more regularly in the side,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“Jensen too has been doing great, and he just needs to keep going, training hard and playing hard and doing the right things as well.

“It’s really exciting for the club to have players like those two – and a few others – coming through.

“Whether you’re a player or a fan it’s great to see, and hopefully this is just the start.”

Latics have also had representation in the Scotland Under-19 ranks, with striker Kyle Joseph and defender Luke Robinson involved against Belarus and Andorra, ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Germany.

Midfielder Scott Smith set-up the second goal for Wales Under-19s in their 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday, after making his debut last Friday against the same opposition.

And goalkeeper Bobby Jones played for Ireland Under-19s on Monday in their 2-0 defeat against Denmark.