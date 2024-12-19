The big day's not until next week, but Christmas well and truly came early for all Latics fans last weekend.

All the form pointed to a home win, but that doesn't take into account one very important factor: Latics do not ever lose to Bolton Wanderers...simple as that!

It's a decade since Latics had their colours lowered in this fixture, a 3-1 defeat in November 2014 being followed by a 1-0 FA Cup loss two months later.

Shaun Maloney takes in the moment after Latics continued their remarkable recent record against Bolton

Since then, Latics have won six and drawn three of the nine meetings, meaning bragging rights in this part of Greater Manchester firmly remain in Wigan.

Right from the off, it was apparent once again that there was one team that was up for it, at it, and going to win it. Indeed, the only criticism at half-time was that it hadn't already been put to bed.

Latics being Latics, there were a couple of wobbly moments at the beginning of the second half, which brought about a sickening sense of IanEvattability (see what I did there?) about what was to follow.

But no, the Latics rearguard stood firm in front of Sam Tickle - for once, a virtual spectator - and Thelo Aasgaard scored the kind of goal that only he can to secure the points well before the end.

'Sacked in the morning' shouted the Latics fans gleefully in the direction of the aforementioned Evatt...with a growing number of Bolton fans joining in.

By the time the full-time whistle sounded, the 3,000 Wiganers in attendance easily outnumbered their home counterparts.

Who, rather than being miffed at being made to stay behind for half-an-hour, merely extended their celebrations with incredible scenes of jubilation.

Indeed, the sight of Shaun Maloney - back pitchside for his regular media duties - taking a few moments to compose himself and take in the scenes was one of the takeaways from a famous day.

He, more than anyone, deserved this moment, for everything that's gone on this season, last season, and indeed ever since he took over just shy of two years ago.

No-one wears his heart on his sleeve more than Maloney. When the team loses, and performs badly, he's the first to say 'this is on me', to protect a group of players who haven't always done justice to their ability of late.

So when the team wins - and so magnificently and emphatically as they did at the weekend - it was great to see him having his moment.

And more than the three points, it was the manner of the win and the performance that will have pleased the manager.

Vindication for the way he believes the game should be played, and for the unwavering faith he has in a group of players who are still finding their feet individually and collectively.

All of a sudden, from looking over the shoulders at the League One drop zone, Latics are now looking up the ladder with genuine belief.

Next up this weekend is the visit of rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town, with a win potentially taking Latics up into the top half.

The challenge now for Maloney and his men is to ensure the Horwich heroics aren't a one-off, but the realisation that this team is capable of much better than they've shown so far.

There'll be ups and downs along the way, but they've set a solid platform to attack the festive programme and the New Year.

With hopefully reinforcements on the way in January to set us up for another exciting second half of the season.