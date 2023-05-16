OPINION: Task of regaining trust and belief at Wigan Athletic won't be easy

Of course, it's far from that.

While welcomed by those who had been forced to wait for a week-and-a-half, it should never, ever have got to that point.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Not even once. Let alone FIVE times.

Paying the staff is the bare minimum that should be expected of any employer.

And it's fair to say there's an awful lot of making up to be done to even start to right the wrongs of the last year or so.

To the players, for repeatedly letting them down, when they couldn't have been giving any more on the field.

To the management, whose attempts at keeping the club in the Championship were repeatedly undermined from within.

And most importantly, to the fans, for stretching the boundaries of loyalty, passion and support to breaking point.

For many, we've already reached the point of no return.

They've seen enough and heard enough.

There’s been talk of season tickets not being renewed and ‘Believe’ fans fund payments being cancelled.

Which will obviously further damage the financial picture.

But these are real people, with real money, who feel they’ve been left with no alternative.

For others, they're prepared to give the ownership group one more chance. Yes, another one.

There's no right or wrong answer to this.

Fans have every right to react to what's happened as they see fit.

But it appears the owner is going nowhere - and we all need to find a way of making this work.

Make no mistake, though...there is a massive amount of work to be done to get everyone back onside.

The strength of this football club has always been its unity, its resilience, its togetherness, its belief.

All that has taken an almighty hit, and the road back won't be easy.

That will be done under a new regime, with chairman Talal Al Hammad confirming there will be 'a board and staff restructure'.

Hopefully that won't mean redundancies, but more a better way of making a go of things.

Al Hammad revealed 'well in excess of £20m' has been invested over the last two years.

Huge money, even by Championship standards.

That Latics find themselves back in League One is simply mind blowing.

The money was there.

It was just spent very, very badly.

"Clearly mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain," said Al Hammad.

With the budget having been stripped back for next season - which most fans will be in absolute agreement with - there will be even more need for it to be spent much more wisely.

All that seems so far off at the moment.

For now, it's all about regaining trust and belief.