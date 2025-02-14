Latics pushed Premier League Fulham all the way in the FA Cup last weekend

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over an FA Cup exit which saw their side take Premier League Fulham all the way at the Brick, but which threw up so many green shoots of recovery for the weeks and months that lie ahead...

Alan Rogers:

Something seemed very different before the game on Saturday. Couldn't quite put my finger on it, but it somehow felt familiar. In the Supporters Club, there seemed to be a bigger crowd than usual, a lot of unfamiliar faces - and a lot of happy kids (the only negative point of the day - apart from the result- was those flipping clacking things!). Eventually, Barry introduced our new execs on to the stage - one relatively new face, the other a lot more familiar. Both ladies explained their vision for the future. Barry then went on to thank the Dansons and other members of the ownership team for being in attendance. A few people looked our way and when I turned around, Mike Danson was standing behind my chair! To be fair, both Mr Danson and Ben Goodburn both seemed happy to be there, but also appeared a bit unsure as to what was expected of them. An even brighter sighting, though, was Lucas Danson, who seemed more comfortable and more than happy mixing with the supporters. It was great to see them all, and hopefully it will happen a lot more often in the future.

Back to the game - and the next sign of something of a return to the old days - there were actual queues at the turnstiles! And the concourse was buzzing. But the biggest throwback was the number of people wandering around unable to find their seats - or sitting in the wrong seats. Happy days! The game started amidst a great atmosphere but, to be honest, the first half was a bit of an anti-climax, we probably gave Fulham too much respect. Although the Premier League team had made 10 changes from their previous game, they seemed to be just that little bit faster and more comfortable on the ball. Latics weren't totally outplayed, but when Fulham scored halfway through the first half, it seemed as if the writing may be on the wall.

But not for the first time this year, Shaun Maloney must have given an inspiring half-time talk. Whatever was said seemed to have the desired effect, and the team raised their game. We were all rewarded on 53 minutes with a sublime Jonny Smith goal - well, just a normal Jonny Smith goal actually! The roof almost came off the Brick and, even though Fulham scored again a couple of minutes later, most supporters felt we could still take something from the game. The atmosphere stayed buoyant right up to the end, Fulham were hanging on, the Wigan subs were inspirational, and we definitely deserved at least a draw. But it wasn't to be.

As we left the stadium, I bizarrely recalled the recent funeral of John Prescott, the Labour politician. He was famously nicknamed 'Two Jags' because, for whatever reason, he needed a couple of the luxury vehicles on a daily basis. I realised he sprang to mind because apparently Fulham now also need two vehicles to ferry their investments around. A couple of luxurious coaches sat outside the main entrance waiting to whisk their precious charges away. Not sure if this is now common practice with other Premier League teams, but it only serves to highlight the vast gulf these days between the top tier and everyone else. I suppose this may have always been the case, but these days the gulf seems bigger than ever. So it was very pleasing we managed to reduce that chasm to a mere crack on Saturday. There were so many positives to take away from the game - the ownership team getting involved with the fans, the new leaders explaining their goals, the great atmosphere, but possibly the most important...as the game wore on, the team began to grow into something that could be a great foundation for the rest of this season. And hopefully next season too!

Matt Auffrey:

You’d be hard pressed to find a recent defeat that united the fanbase as much as last weekend’s Fulham match. While our FA Cup journey came to a close, there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the events that transpired at the Brick on Saturday afternoon. Despite a disappointing opening 45 minutes, where our starting XI hardly laid a finger on the visitors, who led by a goal at the break, the home crowd was given a shot in the arm just five minutes after the restart. Jonny Smith scored a signature goal from outside the box that zipped past the outstretched arm of the Fulham keeper and into the top left corner of the net. As the stadium went into a frenzy, a flip simultaneously switched for the home side. We were no longer the League One strugglers that didn’t deserve to share a pitch with more renowned opposition, but rather an inspired side that was going to fight tooth and nail for the win. Even after Fulham re-took the lead with a second Rodrigo Muniz goal in the 55th minute, Latics still kept their foot on the accelerator and consistently threatened for an equaliser until the full-time whistle blew. We came up short in achieving our goal of victory, but, between the vivacious atmosphere and fearless attacking effort that shaped the second half, there was plenty of reason to be encouraged about what’s to come.

New signings Ronan Darcy and Owen Dale impressed during their cameos off the bench, while Maleace Asamoah made the most of his start on the left wing after not featuring for the first team over the past several months. Baba Adeeko had a productive 60-minute performance in his first appearance since late December, and Steven Sessegnon made a welcomed return to the bench after also missing over a month due to injury. It should’ve been clear to the 10,000-plus home fans in attendance - one of whom was Mike Danson - that this was a team built to compete at a high level for the duration of the campaign.

This weekend will bring another worthy opponent to the Brick as high-flying Stockport come to town. The Hatters find themselves comfortably within the division’s play-off places, making a strong case for being the division’s most impressive team over the past month. They have set a good example for Latics with how they have moved on from recently losing their top goal scorer, Louie Barry. The 21-year-old Aston Villa loanee set League One ablaze over the first five months of the season with 15 goals before being recalled in early January and loaned out again to Hull. We, on the other hand, are still searching for our first victory of the post-Thelo era.

However, Shaun Maloney will have no shortage of viable options at his disposal for Saturday. Stockport will assuredly bring a large and lively crowd for their first league fixture in WN5 since 2002. The prospect of another cracking atmosphere should bring out the best of our lads from the very first kick. Last weekend’s effort produced satisfactory marks, but the question remains: ‘Can we deliver equal or better performances for an extended stretch of fixtures?’ The challenge has been issued. I’m confident that this group of players will answer the call.

Martin Lally

There is always a magic around the FA Cup, there always will be, especially for Wigan fans. It’s hard to believe it's been 12 years since that famous day at Wembley, but what a day it was. I found myself struggling to get up for the game against Fulham. Although ever the optimist, and never will be any different, I did struggle to get the cup bug up until the day. But what a day it was! First to the club and, although the entry to the ground at the sniff of over 8k entering seems to cause all the turnstiles to stop working - and the WAFC timeline to melt down for the 16th time that week - the whole matchday experience was excellent. The fans were outstanding and really got behind the boys like we haven’t seen at the DW for years.

I read so many comments from fans about the atmosphere and I totally agree. Surely the club needs to look at what has worked here. Was it the seriously well thought out price structure, the draw of Ozone Bounce on steroids as the teams walked out, or just the lure of the magic? I’m not certain, but it worked and it helped the team. The only disappointment of the day was we gave them too much credit until they scored. Yes, they dominated possession, but without doing very much at all, and as soon as we found our belief, the game was a very good watch. I really enjoyed the performance of Maleace Asamoah Jr, who grew into the game, and it gives you the satisfaction that those of us that do buy into what’s happening at the club are right to continue on the pilgrimage. That lad will be a seriously good player next term. Also, James Carragher is outstanding. Round peg, round hole, time but, since his move to his natural position, he has never looked back and deserved the fans' MOM vote.

And then the new boys...the same ones I mentioned last week that didn’t have to come to Wigan, who shone brightly on an excellent effort at the Brick against a team that is in great Premier League form. I really like Owen Dale, and he could be the difference in the last few months. Although I feel we have seen glimpses of something in Michael Olakigbe, Silko Thomas, Dion Rankine and Joseph Hungbo, Dale reminded me of past signings in that position such as Yanic Wildschut, who look like they can really change a game. And I don’t know if it was just me, but Will Goodwin looked much more mobile, surrounded by Darcy, Dale and others in the last 15. In the end, Premier League class shone - I mean, let’s be honest, how good was that second goal of Fulham’s? Rodrigo Muniz took it superb with literally no time to think. We should be really proud of how they adapted themselves, I know I am.

Tragically, the tirade of abuse continues on the platform formally known as Twitter. I just don’t get some fans. I read one account slating Shaun Maloney again. 'Get him in the bin', one said! It’s not the place to even begin a decent debate, but who do you actually want? Do you want Kolo back? He’s available. Perhaps even some who are unemployed at the minute. Maybe you even want that man from up the road, who was recently made redundant. It’s getting that ridiculous. Seriously, what do you want?

Finally, how good was it to see Baba Adeeko back in the side? A good friend told me at the weekend that whatever Shaun says on injuries, take three or four weeks off. Hopefully that means Matt Smith is back in the grass and Luke Chambers is available for Stockport on Saturday! As injuries ease and the squad gets stronger, time now to push on and secure mid-table with hopefully some more contracts secured in the coming weeks. Looking forward to chalking off ground 70/92 at Crawley (a) as we enter into next week. The future for me is and will always remain...positive!