Wigan has been in mourning this week following the sad passing of Darren Orme

In the second of a two-part special, our panel of Latics experts write from the heart as one of their own – Darren Orme – came home for the final time.

Martin Tarbuck:

There’s only one topic on everyone’s minds this week. Everyone has something to say about Darren Orme, because everyone knew Darren Orme. Along with his Uncle Alan, he was a very distinctive and ever present face on the terraces of Springfield Park, at the Brick Community, and at all points north, south, east and west, watching Latics for as long as I can remember.

In an era, where many people take to social media to argue over who is the bigger and better fan or not, the truth is we always knew the answer: this daft, excitable lad who simply lived and breathed Wigan Athletic. He WAS Mr Wigan Athletic, Latics was his life, and will be so sorely missed. Some fans come and go, but Darren was an ever present in all of our Latics watching lives, and I still can’t believe or understand he’s gone.

I’ve got lots of personal memories of Darren over the years, all of them good ones, because this was a lad who didn’t have a bad bone in his body. As many readers know, I am one of the people behind the Mudhutter fanzine and, in more recent times, it has been fanzine delivery day that has resulted in our encounters. Darren would always be sat in the Brickmakers on a Friday teatime - he was in there most Fridays, but on this Friday, he would always be waiting for delivery. I’d come in, walk to the bar to drop some copies off, and he would literally jump out of his seat to come over to buy it: 'Is that a new one?'

Our first customer, every time, and I’d then engage in 20 minutes of Latics chat with Darren. This isn’t a sales pitch for our fanzine by the way, it’s not that good. More an example of how Darren loved to devour every single bit of Latics information, and very much the 'old' style of information. He wasn’t really active on social media, and that was probably reflected in his attitude towards the club. None of that rumour, mischief, discontent or drama which passes for the day-to-day discussion we all engage in ever entered his head. Watching Latics was much more simple for Darren. Every Latics chat I had with him was always punctuated by Darren’s unabated optimism.

By far the most excitable of all our fans, the club could do no wrong. They were the centre of his world 24/7 and, at the game, he offered constant, noisy, unbridled support. Every player was fantastic, and every game we were going to win 3-0. He genuinely believed we were the greatest football club in the world, he was hopelessly devoted to the club. Of course, it hurt him when we lost, like it did all of us, but he’d just move on to the next game, in the belief things would always get better.

This is the first time I’ve attempted to put down a few words about Darren. I will miss him terribly, and he will leave a huge hole at every single Wigan Athletic game. I’ve been knocked sideways by this, along with the tragic death of another close friend gone way too early, and it is hard to write anything positive. Other than to say we need to celebrate his life and get behind whatever the club does.

We all have our different circumstances in life, and support the club as best we can, but I have no hesitation in saying Darren Orme supported the football club the way we all should do. His approach and dedication to Latics was unsurpassable. And all I can ask is that we continue this beautiful unity of support that has flowed since the day Darren went missing. Be more Darren, and you’ll not go far wrong. Rest in Peace, you legend.

Caddy from the 5:

A rather sombre write up this week, as I suspect most will be. A dull international week saw our club put back in the spotlight for some sad - and also uplifting news - with Darren Orme being found. Firstly, I'd like to give my deepest condolences to Darren's family and friends, and I hope you - like him - are at peace now, despite the tragic outcome.

EVERYONE knew Darren, from the Springfield Park era to the present day at the Brick. Alongside his trusty steed Uncle Alan, they were/are everything this club is about. The whole Tics family came together when he went missing, and our town showed again that, small in numbers we may be, large in heart we always will be.

Wherever the Tics were playing, Darren would be there, front foot forward, cheering on his heroes, almost certainly in some kind of Latics clothing. In the 40 years I've known him, I've never seen him without something Latics on. He lived and breathed the club...along with his Uncle Alan, it was everything to them both. I'm sure we've all seen the video of him being interviewed at the FA Cup parade, and I don't think anyone was more proud that day.

You could nip in the Brick before or after any game and he'd be there, dying to talk about what's gone on - after you'd bought him a pint, mind! - and win, lose, or draw his enthusiasm was unwavering. He could moider a nest of rats about the club, that's for sure, and I've never, genuinely, heard anyone have a bad word for the lad. This has been shown in the outpouring from the Latics faithful, the club itself, ex-players and the rugby...he'll be missed on the terraces by all.

A big thank you to Harry from the Brick, Mick Wimsey, and the Supporters Club for keeping everyone up-to-date and organising searches etc. They never gave up on Darren and they all should be proud of themselves. The club have announced there'll be a minute's applause on Saturday - and that is appropriate, have you ever heard Darren quiet? - with a book of remembrance open to sign.

If you can get down to the game, do so, and raise a glass to a Latics legend. You won't be forgotten, pal. Rest easy now, Darren, and Up the Tics.

Dave Garswood:

They say a week can be a long time, and certainly this last week - no, this last three-week period – has been so full of events that it's difficult to know where to start. But I'll try. We had our new manager come in, Ryan Lowe and this also coincided with probably our best known and recognisable supporter, Darren Orme going missing. Indeed, Ryan was keen to highlight this in his first press conference. A really class act.

For the new gaffer and the players, they had to get on as normal with training, with Lowe keen to work on things on the training ground towards getting a result on Saturday, and also with the derby coming up on Tuesday as well. The players all looked happy and upbeat in training, and I'm excited about the games coming up and how Ryan can get us playing. It might not happen overnight, but we may just see a difference.

With regards to Darren Orme, we hoped and prayed for a positive outcome. The people of Wigan really came together in the search for him. Alas, it was to be a terribly sad outcome. I first came across Darren at Bury away in 1988. Always so vocal and passionate for his Latics, he was a fantastic supporter. He lived and breathed the club. I knew him to say hello to, and only a few months ago I helped him lift Uncle Alan's wheelchair up a kerb.

Last year as well, Darren and I almost had a 'head on' on our bikes on Scot Lane near the garages! Darren shouted ‘sorry’! And I said ‘you're all right, Darren’ back to him. It's terribly terribly sad. He will be sadly missed and I hope we can get results in these next games as a dedication to him. He won't be forgotten.

I also think the reaction from the club, and also Warriors, has been amazing. Hopefully we can do him proud on Saturday.

Sean Livesey:

Time to get back to it then. A lot has changed since that Cambridge match back at the start of the month, starting with a new manager through the door and, on the face of it, a renewed sense of optimism. The international break will have done the squad a world of good, especially as the number travelling away was limited compared to earlier in the season. That should mean the majority will have had a near two weeks with the new gaffer. A chance for new ideas to bed in perhaps also a chance for some injured players to make a return.

The likes of Tyrese Francois, Luke Chambers and Matt Smith have been a huge miss this season. To get those lads back in the side before the end of the season should provide a real boost. We usually struggle to get a new manager bounce like other sides, but what a week to actually need one this time around. Those South Yorkshire types who took so much interest in our plight back in 2020 are first up. They too are searching for a new manager after their play-off chances diminished over the last couple of months. Last time out a battling Latics team earned a fantastic win at Oakwell, and a similar result on Saturday would do wonders for confidence ahead of Tuesday night, as we once again get set to face our friends from Horwich.

Who would have predicted after that fantastic win over Bolton late last year that there would be changes of manager at both clubs? Perhaps on the Bolton bench, but not many at that point would have said Ryan Lowe would be facing his ex-assistant Steven Schumacher the time we next faced each other. We know just how much Tuesday night means to us, and I just hope Lowe has drilled in to the players how much it will mean.

I’m sure he will and I’m sure he’ll be keen to ensure his ex-assistant doesn’t get one over him. Bolton have looked impressive since the manager of the ‘best team in the league’ three seasons running departed. But the last two results points to a vulnerability. Ironically before Bolton head to Wigan, they play a Blackpool team whose defeat, followed up by defeat to us at a similar time last season, de-railed their automatic promotion charge. Can lightning strike twice?

We’ll find out in a few days. If you’ve not been to the Brick recently, now’s the chance to change that. Get a ticket for Saturday and Tuesday if you can – get behind those lads, get behind Lowe, let’s show what we can do, and see if we can end the season on a high.

One lad who will be shouting them on from upon high is Darren Orme. You wouldn’t find bigger Latics fans than Darren and his Uncle Alan. A real celebrity of the terraces for more than 40 years, and his tragic death will leave a huge hole on those terraces. The outpouring of sadness is genuine. In a small fanbase like ours, people like Darren are a huge part of our club, and it’s right the club and the Supporters Club will do so much to mark Darren’s passing on Saturday afternoon. What better way to honour his memory than his beloved Latics showing what they can do?

Wigan Athletic Supporters Club:

Everyone at the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club was devastated by the news of Darren Orme's passing this week. We would like to pay tribute to Darren and share some of our memories of him from over the years.

Darren was a member of the Supporters Club for 40 years, from being just a boy aged 14. He travelled to away games on the coaches with his Uncle Alan, and they were both absolutely mad about their beloved Wigan Athletic.

Darren always wore a Latics shirt and was a most recognisable and loved character at both home and away games. There are many stories of great times on away trips and weekenders with Darren. Like the time at Gillingham when Darren and Uncle Alan got lost after the game looking for the coach and we drove around the town in a 57-seater coach looking for them! A huge cheer went up when we finally found them, and they got on the coach!

As a long-standing member, who was ever-present at WAFC games, Darren was often asked to represent the Supporters Club over the years, including presenting the 'Player of the Season' Award, drawing our sponsored player, and once even stepping in as coach steward on a trip to Stoke in 2022, and he did a great job! He has had numerous nominations for our 'Fan of the Month' Award, including 'for being the loudest singer in any stadium', and for bringing back programmes from away matches for fans who couldn't attend themselves.

Darren was kind-hearted, and caring. Many fans talk about Darren becoming their 'table friend' in the South Stand Supporters Bar. Always up for a chat about the latest signing or team performance. Darren was Wigan Athletic through and through and he lived and breathed blue and white. We know that Darren will always be cheering Latics on in spirit. He will be very much missed For Darren, Once a Tic, always a Tic.

Our thoughts are with his family, and we reiterate the club's request for privacy for them at this difficult time. On Saturday pre-match in the South Stand Supporters Bar, we will pay tribute to Darren by awarding him with our 'Fan of the Month' Award for March 2025. The framed certificate will be passed on to his family, and a copy will be presented to the Heritage Project to be displayed in the WAFC Heritage Museum. We will follow this with a minute's silence for Darren. The Book of Condolences will be available in the room from 12pm until kick-off for fans to sign.