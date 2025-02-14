Harry McHugh and Will Goodwin thank the Latics fans following the Fulham FA Cup tie

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over an FA Cup exit which saw their side take Premier League Fulham all the way at the Brick, but which threw up so many green shoots of recovery for the weeks and months that lie ahead…

Martin Tarbuck:

I drove to the Fulham game via town on Saturday as I was dropping more fanzines off around 2pm. There was a larger than usual crowd expected. Indeed, it looked a good few thousand larger than announced but let’s not go there! I was genuinely happy to see so many groups of lads and lasses walking to the match, through Swinley, Springfield, Beech Hill and the town centre. My heart skipped: this is what football is about...the joy, the anticipation, the socialising of watching live football. Not staring at a screen in a pub or your bedroom, but live football, in your local community. Sadly it was not to be our day, but we put up a very good fight. It seems certain fans were upset with the first half, but these are the sorts of people who, if we battered Real Madrid, they’d cry 'yeah but apart from the four goals we scored, it was boring'. Much as we’d have loved to have seen more of the ball, well, given the fact Fulham are a top-half Premier League side and we are a skint lower-half League One side, they are slightly better at going forward than we are and we couldn’t get it off them.

There seems to be this fundamental lack of awareness in some quarters, that in any particular game of football there is another team of players on the field who literally don’t want to play ball with us. And I know one of the players claimed they had a plan to contain Fulham, but you all know what Mike Tyson said about plans by now. Despite all that, we did see a bit more of it second half and, after a wonder goal by Jonny Smith, we had Fulham firmly rattled for all of five minutes, before one of football’s other cruel realities hit home: if you attack a decent side, you will leave gaps at the back, and sadly Fulham mercilessly took advantage of that. Nevertheless, we gave them a bit of a fright right to the end and I thought, at least, it was a very entertaining game, despite the constant drone of moaning minnies online upset because we lost to a team who are [checks notes] ninth in the Premier League.

What I wish for now is that, with some bigger, more local games in the second half of the season, that a few more fans come back for a bit more. There were some worrying rumours about the South Stand being closed for next year. Now, I’m repeating myself here, but I always say there’s two ways to go here: you either admit defeat - by closing it - or you find a way to turn it into a success. To flip the usual argument about our ‘too big’ ground on its head, there are some clubs that would kill for the spare capacity we have. We don’t need to fill the South Stand, but to jump from the few hundred we get in there currently to say, 2,000-2,500 per game isn’t a massive leap and just work with using half of it. I have long been an advocate of lads and dads (and lasses and mums) season tickets in there for as little as £100 for adults and as low as £10 or £20 for kids, with individual games for £5 and £1 respectively. Why not get some money in rather than none, and get them into the bug of watching live football? The same bug that many of us caught as a child and got us hooked for life. And then you compliment with free tickets targeted at schools, youth football clubs, capturing names, telephone numbers and email addresses of parents and contacts as you go - a cheap if not free membership scheme to get over any pricing issues.

I mean I know there is some of this that goes on already, and Diane at the club works tirelessly, but a certain other sports club across town are absolute masters at it and have been for years. As with many things regarding the owners, I’m on the fence as to whether it suits them to keep us a lesser partner in the 'Wigan Sport' project, or we are genuinely just miles behind the curve as we rebuild. This goes back to my initial point. Whether you are rugby or Latics or both, the momentum has shifted back and we all know it. The Warriors are all conquering again in their small gene pool (not a dig as such, but it is true - it is much easier to be top dogs at a sport 99 per cent of the country or the world barely bothers with professionally), and I’ve seen people I’ve known for decades turn into rugby fans overnight following a period of unparalleled success, and that my friends is Wiganers in a nutshell.

On the football side, we also had a period of unparalleled success, but we have crashed and burned twice in the last few years, and now our goals, finances, and performances are a bit more modest. Some but not all of the fans we gathered during the past few decades have fallen away now that times are leaner, and coupled with the general malaise around the cost of football, and the cheaper alternative ways to watch it online, it is a tough sell at the minute. However, days like Saturday will help and, as I say, treat the South Stand as an experiment: a chance to buck the trend and do what clubs like Bradford and Huddersfield did for a few years and price the excess capacity really cheap. Charging a minimal fee is better than not trying. A football seat is like a hotel room - it is worth nothing at all the day afterwards. It is a challenge and, as if to amplify this, I was on the old Facebook earlier and someone popped up I wasn’t following, a Wigan-based 'influencer/digital creator', whatever that is. He was laughing at his daughter bringing home from school a Wigan Council inclusivity document with four badges on. She had scrawled out Leigh Leopards and Wigan Athletic and left Wigan Warriors and Manchester United. He found this hilarious as if this was the correct way to bring your child up. I clicked on the profile and discovered he was also a facilitator for Andy’s Man Club - yes, a mental health advocate. I mean, you’d think if there is any social group of men (and women) in this town whose mental health has suffered, given events of the past few years, it would be Latics fans but, no, it seems we are still fair game from our fellow Wiganers, and even ones who purport to 'be kind'.

And this is what we are up against, despite so many rugby fans in the town claiming we are the bitter ones. A very saddening little insight into what we put up with and, if you are struggling, I’m sure there are plenty of other support groups that can help which are more inclusive. I was really upset to see someone representing an organisation I admire so much behaving this way. Personally, I’d love to move on from this animosity, but it is clear many won’t - on both sides - and this little snippet shocked me somewhat. I'm sure it was just 'banter', but I wouldn't dream of teaching my daughters anything of the sort. This little example just goes to show that, despite all the fall-outs we have online - and of course I am not blameless here either - we somehow have to stick together, and be more tolerant and inclusive ourselves as a fanbase, if we want this club to survive and thrive in the new era. Because let’s face it, there’s enough people in this town alone who still hate us without us turning on each other. Let's start with another lively day on Saturday when Stockport visit, but preferably with a home win this time.

George Arkwright:

My first thought after seeing we’d drawn Fulham in the FA Cup was back to that game back in 2020. What could’ve been if we’d had the rub of the green that day. My second, and prevailing thought, was revenge. Sweet revenge. Even with the complete lack of playing staff that were around at that point, this would’ve been the message I would’ve instilled in the players if I were Shaun Maloney. With our obvious FA Cup pedigree, our giant-killing, triumphant past, I honestly felt as though another upset could’ve been on the cards. Whether that revenge is misplaced or not, I’m unsure, but they bought one of our best players for less than 20 per cent of his worth at a time where player sales were the only thing standing between us and oblivion. They unfairly relegated us through a bizarre selection of Free Kick Claims, ultimately causing the collapse and capitulation of our club. We’ve barely beaten them since before our days in the Premier League. They’re southern softies!

All of that, in my humble opinion, meant that they deserved a drubbing, or at least a good game. Unfortunately, come the first half on Saturday, this message seemed to have been lost in translation. Like previous FA Cup opponents Manchester United before them, we gave Fulham too much credit. While we defended resolutely, we seemed content to sit back and let them play their way. We offered no pace in transition, no incisive passing, no shots on goal… a familiar story to our league one campaign this season; and we deservedly went in at the break 1-0 down. Straight after such a determined, contentious effort from Leyton Orient-Manchester City, it was a pretty stark contrast, even if the outcome was ultimately the same.

Luke Robinson had looked a little lost trying to deal with Fulham’s attackers down their right wing, Maleace Asamoah looked way out of his depth, and we were defending so deeply that any hope of a break or transition was out of the window on the rare occasion we managed to get a touch of the ball. I felt for Dale Taylor. I felt for the whole team. It was very much men against boys and the entire half had been an uphill battle. Maloney had gotten it wrong, and once again our lack of intensity and creativity was to be our downfall. And then came the second half. Shaun had obviously had a word, and again, like so many times this season, we came back after our orange slices the much more determined outfit, culminating in quite an astounding strike by our man with the left foot, Jonny Smith. A finish that would’ve been 'goal of the round' had we not witnessed one of the all-time FA Cup strikes from Jamie Donley an hour before. To go behind again so quickly was unfortunate, but we showed that desire to push up the field and stretch the opposition, without maybe being as direct and threatening as we probably should’ve been.

Now, I’ll admit, it looked to me as though Asamoah was starting to grow into the game. For such a young man, it seemed like playing against Premier League opposition could be exactly the sort of confidence boost he could need to get him firing in the second half of our campaign, so I couldn’t quite understand why Maloney was hoisting him at 60 minutes, especially from the position we were in. But I am sure glad he did. Enter Owen Dale and Ronan Darcy. After the derision the pair had received on social media from our fanbase, I would’ve understood if it had taken more than a few games for them to get up to speed and into the first XI, but I concede that - on this rare occasion - my footballing opinions were way off the mark. They were the breath of fresh air that had been punched out of us with the departure of Thelo. Darcy was everywhere, stringing passes together and linking up beautifully down the left-hand side with Smith and Weir, while Dale made incisive, striding, technical runs from out wide, playing balls into the box, and putting looping shot after looping shot on target.

With the additions of McHugh, Goodwin, and McManaman at 75 minutes, we looked like a side reborn, and it felt that maybe our fortunes in the match had changed. Suddenly, we looked dynamic, pacey, exciting and technical with an obvious goal threat and the belief that we could get something from it. And we probably would’ve if it wasn’t for some excellent saves from Steven Benda, and a little bit of luck on Fulham’s part, seeing a shot cleared from Darcy as it rolled achingly towards an empty net. At the end of it all, I’d say we were more than unlucky not to take it to at least extra-time. For the last 20 or so minutes, Fulham looked as lacklustre as we had in the first 45, and if you’d given us an extra 5-10 minutes, I think we’d have been on the home straight with the fifth round in our sights.

I think this speaks to the points I’ve made in the last few 12th Man columns about perspective, and positivity from the support, as well as playing on the front foot, and here’s hoping that this is a sign of things to come. Too often, we have not looked to capitalise on dominant spells in games, giving our opponents too much respect, and diminishing our attacking threats in favour of shoring up defensively and hoping for the best. Not this time. The resolve and purpose with which we attacked was something we have lacked this season, and it speaks to a mindset that is on occasions overly cautious, content not to lose (and then losing anyway) rather than take the risk and look for the win. Taking on a man, being direct, and having the belief that we can and will win a game. I hope we can carry this through into our league campaign, and after a performance like this at ‘The Brick,’ look to turn around our home form while we’re at it.

There has also been a lot of negative energy from our fanbase this season, and yet on the day when we put in one of our finest performances of the season, we also have one of our most vocal supports. Coincidence? Unlikely. Getting behind our players and offering them support seems to have a positive effect on their ability to play for the badge...who knew? Listening to the 'Progress with Unity' podcast, Barry brings up a good point in that most of the noise was being made by our younger supporters, and so it seems like a no-brainer to be bringing them in on incentivised ticketing to increase our atmosphere. Better atmosphere, equals better games, equals more wins, equals promotion, equals Champions League final in five seasons? The masses have criticised the recruitment too, as losing our top goalscorer was a blow that many felt we were ill-prepared to recover from. There has always been talk of the data-driven approach to transfers decision-making by our new executives, and picking up a player with few contributions in this league, from a struggling Crawley team, seems to indicate a willingness to look beyond the obvious, trusting their data to find value where others haven't.

Mr Darcy is, as always, the man of our dreams, albeit he’s only played 50 minutes or so and hasn’t scored or assisted anything. And yet, his combative nature, his limitless energy, and his ability to bring the players around him into the game and elevate our attack will reap dividends going forward. Similarly, while our defence has been mostly faultless, with Messrs Carragher, Kerr and Aimson rarely putting a foot wrong, recruiting a strong winger has been an uphill battle. However, it seems as after a string of less than impressive cameos from Premier League starlets, we’ve potentially got that spot locked down with Dale. His experience in the Championship and in promotion winning sides was evident and he’s sure to provide some much-needed quality to our attack.

Combining the two of them with Jonny Smith and Dale Taylor seems to make up the final components of what I would call our ‘New Look’ front four, and when you consider we have a number of first-team players on the verge of returning to the fold, our squad is immediately looking like a far more composed company. All things considered, even after a loss, it seems like this squad may have finally turned a corner, and if we can keep up the consistency of play from the second half, we shall be a force to be reckoned with for the run-in. This season has always been about consolidation and renewal, even if the management had loftier aspirations. But if that 45-minute period is anything to go by, next season Is looking remarkably brighter. Lets just make sure we can get the double Dale’s pen to paper…

Sean Livesey:

It's been a while since I felt positive after a defeat. It's not accepting mediocrity, but it's recognising just how close Wigan Athletic pushed an extremely talented Premier League side last weekend. There's no doubt there was a negative atmosphere last week after a relatively quiet end to the transfer window (let's not forget the seven signings made throughout the month of January). But all of that was left to the side once Latics took to the pitch against Fulham, welcomed on to the pitch by Wiganer MC Finchy! I'm sure it wasn't aimed at me, but fair play to the club for trying something different on Saturday afternoon. I think it made a real difference and had the place bouncing before kick-off.

Latics had been maligned for 'making too much' of the Fulham match in the build-up. Of course, it's part of the modern world to criticise at every turn now but to slag the club off for trying a different approach to move tickets and generate interest feels a bit bizarre to say the least. But the club's efforts did have some positive effect, and officially saw over 10k Wiganers in attendance. Alongside just over two thousand from West London. And it seemed a lot more, with the East Stand in particular looking busier than it has all season. The first half was a cagey affair and to be honest, although we stayed in the game we struggled to get to grips with Fulham. The second half was a completely different story, and at times it felt like there was only one team that was going to win that match. Jonny Smith was once again fantastic, and his virtuoso goal nearly raised the roof off the Brick. It was disappointing we couldn't stay level as Fulham were genuinely rocking at that point and, when it looked like we'd equalised from Ronan Darcy, I thought we would go on to win. Sadly it wasn't to be, but Saturday was a day to be proud.

Proud of those young lads on the pitch - lest we forget eight of those had come through the Academy. That should be a huge source of pride, because we're developing players who can take the game to a Premier League side like Fulham, and not look out of place...and yes, on another day beat them. Pride that we can still get that old stadium rocking when we want to. When we leave behind the 'bluddy ell Wigan' and get behind those young lads and that young manager. Trying their best to give us a club to be proud of again. It won't always come off, they won't always get it right, but when they do it'll feel good like it did on Saturday.

And Saturday has to be the level now for the rest of the season, that has to be what we aim for as we head into the deciding part of the season. There were so many impressive performances, with James Carragher and Luke Robinson surely seen as first choices now, Carragher in particular was fantastic again, and I don't remember him having a poor game this season. Darcy was key to everything when he came on, and Owen Dale looked fantastic. It's a shame to lose Silko Thomas due to injury, but Dale looks a huge upgrade. He's hopefully one we'll be able to get on a full time deal in the summer. Add in to that Jonny Smith signing a new contract post-match and, despite this year's FA Cup run coming to an end, it was a positive afternoon to be a Wiganer. We needed that, and I think Mike Danson needed to see it as well. Shaun Maloney once again paid tribute to his owner publicly both before and after the match on Saturday. This season is about consolidation, but next year...who knows? That will be down to the aforementioned Danson and Maloney.