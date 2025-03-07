Shaun Maloney's departure has split the Latics fanbase

In the third of a three-part special, our panel of Latics experts run the run over another eventful week at the club...a loss and a draw on the pitch, and the sacking of manager Shaun Maloney – which has divided the fanbase...

Mick Wimsey:

There is a humble man sitting at home wondering why or what has happened? Does he have money worries? Probably not! But he does have feelings. To do something that will cost you your position in your employment...it's usually because you have done something wrong! Could someone please explain what Shaun Maloney has really done to deserve to lose his position at Wigan Athletic Football Club? Granted his substitutions, team selections and formations have - at times - left the most savvy of football fans baffled or bewildered. But five points from nine prior to losing to Reading, with a team riddled with injuries...does this really vindicate a man losing his position?

I, along with others, find the board's decision not only wrong but unjust, towards a gentleman who was given the job on merit and credit. To be dismissed for what? The first question that needs answering is which person made the decision to remove Mr Maloney? I am part of the Fans Advisory Board, where an NDA is signed and a code of conduct is applied and read and agreed to before each meeting. Whether it was an individual or a board decision, why was the FAB not asked for an opinion or informed before a decision was made to dismiss Mr Maloney? What advice would we have given? I think our stance would have been that it was the wrong time to do this. We would not expect the board to take our advice as gospel, but at least listen to the advice and then make a decision. We believe that's the whole point of having such a board...for advice from the people on the terrace! The board would not be able to speak openly or disclose the information.

Managers will always come and go but, once they have left, I believe they should never return...like Steve Bruce! From the names being mentioned, the one chosen will first chance be on their toes. Like said previously, there is no loyalty in football! The only loyalty is fans - new and old in body and mind, who spend hard earned money watching the team they love. All entitled to an opinion...be it vocal or written.

The accolades for Shaun Maloney will correctly be written into our history. We don't need to add anything. Even if the new manager keeps our team in League One, and does aspire to the board's expectations for a top-six place next season, it's sad that our previous manager did not get the chance to aspire to the board's expectations. A sad week in our history, one to forget. My humble opinion, but I stand by it.

Mick Aspinall:

As someone who’s worked my fair share of Sundays, there’s no in-between with Sundays. They’re either dead, or absolutely mental! So as I finished the day's first cup of tea, the notification flashed up on my phone and, without opening it, I knew the words 'Club Statement' could only tell us we were looking for a new manager. To say it sent me into a bit of a tailspin would be an understatement. In my opinion - and like much of the common sense stuff I’ve seen and interacted with on social media - the football this season has been well below what was expected. Especially at home, and at times, truly frustrating to watch. But whether it was wrong or right will only be clear in time. The timing, though, well I think that was what was wrong with this decision.

There are 12 games of the season left. Seven of those games are against teams in the bottom half of the table, and five of those are teams below us in the bottom seven. We currently sit in 15th place on 40 points, and only on three occasions in the past 10 League One seasons have teams with 50 points been relegated. The points average for the team finishing 21st is a whisker over 45, and this should probably be slightly higher as the 2019-20 season was cut short during the pandemic. Now that, to me, is worrying, and it would have worried me with Shaun Maloney at the helm. So now I see that as more worrying, especially with the news that nothing is set in stone with recruiting a new manager, and the club don’t have someone waiting in the wings.

That’s the issue for me...not the right or wrong of it, but the timing and apparent lack of continuity planning. I have to say I thought Shaun was somewhat of a miracle worker when it comes to what he did at this club in a little over two years. He took over at a time where, football wise, we were in a far worse position than we are at present. He worked amazingly to actually give us a chance of staying up, before the circus that was the previous ownership really slipped into top gear. He played a part in persuading the current owner that we were a viable option, he worked for periods without being paid, he worked under a season-long transfer embargo (fee paying), and this season he has worked with a young squad, with so many comings and goings, and a horrendous list of injuries, right from the off.

After last week’s win over Huddersfield, you could see the pleasure he took from that performance and, although there haven’t been enough of those games, he’s never been less than brutally honest at all times. I think this season's win at Horwich - when we were kept behind, and he came back out to do his post-match duties - will live long in the memory of everyone. His emotions were on full display, his pride plain to see. Some players who are legends at a club go back as a coach/manager and it just doesn’t work. Ask any St Helens RL fan about Keiron Cunningham! But Shaun showed he was 100 per cent in with this club. He gave it his all, day in, day out, and whatever your views on the end results, I don’t think he deserved to go at this time.

In respect to prospective new managers, I would just like to add my two penneth and say we need to look forward. To all the social media warriors who were calling for the manager to go for the future of the club, then suggest previous managers...well as Yoda would say 'The Irony is Strong'. Those managers have given us some of our best memories, but that’s what they are now, and we need to progress. Collective chins up Tics, let’s give the team our support and backing this weekend, and for the rest of the season, and as always, Stay Classy!

Bill Fulster:

I feel very sad. I agree home results have not been good enough. However, Shaun has been working with hands tied financially. He is and always will be a Latics legend, and I hoped he would have been given a bit longer. Shaun is a true gentleman and a brilliant man-manager. It’s not fair but that’s football. Some of the comments after the match from so-called fans were appalling. Shaun was the manager and he was not out on the pitch. The injuries this season have been devastating. I would like to thank Shaun and his team as well as the Danson family for everything they have done and continue to do. Without the Danson family and Shaun, Wigan Athletic would no longer exist. Time to move on, and I just hope the club can find a quality replacement for Shaun. He leaves big boots to fill, and we need someone who knows the club. Best wishes to Shaun and his family for the future, and also a big thank you to the Danson family.

Alan Bennett:

Take the tactics, injuries, subs, and results out of the equation for one moment, and let’s talk about Shaun Maloney as a person. It seems fans are as divided as the okey cokey on this one. Maloney in, Maloney out, shake it all about (it sounds right in my head). But what he has done to take this club back from the brink, unpaid at times (six months I believe...imagine coming home to your family for half a year without being paid on time), wearing multiple hats, starting with a points deduction, a budget to cut, bringing in Academy lads who’ve gone on to bring in decent money for the club...it's nothing short of exceptional.

Whatever Shaun and the board said at the start of the season, we have to be realistic, and anything around mid-table and above relegation was good for this season. Can you remember the last time we had a ‘dull season'? In the past 25 years, it’s been promotion, play-off heartbreak, relegation, FA Cup win, administration, points deductions, the lot. Is it not okay to have just an okay year, with not going up, not doing down, we go again next season.

Yes, I have moaned and been frustrated at times with our play, subs and all that jazz, but he got this club and stuck with us through thick and thin. He never took it for granted. Last season, my son was lucky enough to be mascot when we played Charlton away on a Tuesday night. He got to meet the team in the changing room, and the players and staff couldn’t have been more engaging with him. On leaving the changing room, I noticed we hadn’t seen Shaun, and I presumed he was on the pitch or catching up with their manager. We made our way pitchside to have pictures, and then started to watch the players warming up.

Half an hour before kick-off, I saw him emerge from the tunnel in the corner and make his way up the pitch. We were on the halfway line and Shaun made an immediate beeline for my son. He spent at least five minutes with him talking about football, having pictures, and also having a chat with me. Everything he spoke about was wanting the team to be better for the fans. He also revealed to me he had only just arrived, as his own wife had given birth earlier that day. My respect for him had grown even further. He had arrived 30 minutes before kick-off and, rather than just go and see his players and say he was too busy, etc (which I would have totally accepted) he didn’t. He made time to speak with my son and me and made him feel like a million dollars.

It is clear he made many of his team feel a million dollars (see the reaction of ex-players such as James McClean and Stephen Humphrys to his sacking) and it’s because he got what it was like to be part of this club. How you treat people. He was the fans' comfort blanket during the darkest of hours. We may not realise the role he played in saving the club by presenting Mike Danson with his plan to help the club operate sustainably. He ultimately left us in a better position than he arrived and, with all the changes I have listed, this is no mean feat.

Thank you for the memories, Shaun. You’ll be remembered well for leading this club through our darkest hour. As you said when we posed for pictures at Charlton: ‘the FA Cup final was some day, wasn’t it?’ But in your time as manager, so was whenever we played Bolton, when we stayed up convincingly last season against the odds, and giving Fulham a run for their money last month. Thank you for laying the foundations for whatever comes next, and you can hold your head up high.