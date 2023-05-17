Matt Auffrey:

The latest saga to plague Latics has received another band-aid as all remaining playing and non-playing staff have finally been paid. The new wounds caused by this debacle will heal at different rates for all of us. You can’t blame any fan who has seen enough and has chosen to spend their time and money elsewhere next season. However, as divisive as these past few months have been for our fanbase, the reunion of the 2013 FA Cup-winning team and subsequent Joseph’s Goal charity match served as the perfect distraction from our recent turmoil that quietly united us all. You didn’t have to be at the DW last weekend to have felt the magic from the celebratory events. Every picture and video from the 10th anniversary dinner and Joseph’s Goal match provided a special feeling of joy and warmth. Some traveled from half-a-mile down the road to attend, while others travelled from halfway around the world. It was clearly a reason for many to put life’s responsibilities on hold for a few days to celebrate and reminisce. As for Sunday’s match, the jovial atmosphere on the pitch and in the stands provided a nice contrast from a tense end to the season for our first team. Jordi Gomez coolly converted penalties, Callum McManaman caused non-stop problems in the Latics Legends' attacking third, and Nathan Ellington along with Antonio Valencia showed off an array of fancy footwork that allowed them to get shots on goal with next to zero space. Even Shaun Maloney was in smiles for most of the game as he clearly enjoyed a kickabout with a close group of mates. The 90-minute exhibition was a welcomed reminder of what makes the club so special and solidified the meaning of ‘once a ‘Tic, always a ‘Tic’ even deeper into cement. The achievements celebrated last weekend don’t mean there is any less work to do for the club and its ownership going forward. We have been told funding has been put into place to support the club for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean that critical questions can still go unanswered. Consistent and honest communication from the chairman is not just recommended, but required from this point forward. The new appointees to our board of directors need to ensure the financial issues of this past season never force the club to take such a massive step backwards again. The call for accountability is greater than ever. We’re far removed from being able to beat the hottest team in world football in front of a packed house at Wembley with hardware on the line. There is no guarantee we will have the means to field a competitive League One team at the start of next season two-and-a-half months from now. Many uncertainties about our future linger at the moment, and we can only hope we’re given reassurances through more actions than words. There's no expectation for this club to win another major trophy anytime soon, but I will continue to support to my fullest, knowing every step in the right direction is a meaningful one. Let's hope that the first bit of good news from this past week gets the ball rolling on a very productive off-season.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

George Chilvers:

It's mid-May. The season is now over bar the play-offs (I don't count the Premier League in any of this) and we would normally at this time be mulling over the successes and failures on field of the last season, speculating who we would like to sign for us, and laying our personal stalls out of how we think we will do in the coming season. But this May is different. We are all in agreement that, on the pitch, the season was an unmitigated disaster. It started well enough, even to the point we feared we may finish high up the table, and what problems would that bring? But reality set in, and a long run of poor results led ultimately to the surprise departure of Leam Richardson. Then things really went wrong. Kolo Toure lasted slightly longer than Liz Truss. Hindsight being a great thing, social media was full of Latics12345 saying how he always knew it was a poor choice, even though we could all see posts where he had welcomed fresh blood, fresh ideas. A string of 4-1 defeats had doomed us to relegation battles, when Shaun Maloney entered the scene. Again there were naysayers and doubters, but he seemed to have steadied the ship. Not enough to save us from the inevitable return next season to Shrewsbury and Fleetwood, but his plans and his on-field awareness of when to change things is refreshing. But off-field shenanigans have been the definition of the season. Failures to pay wages (I've lost track of how many times) led to warnings and points deductions, but mostly unsettled the players, and most unforgivably distressed the good ordinary staff at the club. We were reassured time and time again that it wouldn't happen again, that procedures had been put in place, the CEO was removed from post, excuses given. But still it happened again. Where does this leave us? It is very obvious that faith in the ownership group is at a very low level. There is little trust in what is said – the phrase on everyone's lips is that one used by the chairman himself: 'actions speak louder than words'. If we are going to judge by actions alone, then the future looks bleak. But what else can we do but #Believe™. There is no battle to buy us among rich would-be owners as there is down the road in Stretford. We are where we are. We are assured everything THIS TIME is sorted, that we will not be down this road again. All we can do is hope that is the case. We can dream of a season of mid-table mediocrity, where when you see Latics trending on social media, your first words aren't 'what now?'. We can hope they are talking about Oldham, not us. Wages have to be paid on time this month, and next month, and for the long-term future. No ifs. No buts. No excuses. No silences. Just pay the wages. We all realise belts have to be tightened, but as the ownership group have been complicit in us finding ourselves where we are in the league structure, they could at least back Shaun in putting together a sound squad for the coming season. Give us back some hope. Get a proper organisational structure in place. We have a board of three, one of whom is in Bahrain, one in London, one in Gibraltar. There is no-one on site at the DW to see day-to-day what is going on and make quick decisions to put things right. That's the job of a CEO, and maybe a COO. We are no nearer, it seems, to appointing the right people in the jobs. We need a marketing manager in place to maximise the potential. The DW used to host wedding receptions and business conferences. They all bring money in, but all is silent on that front. The board acknowledged the need to get someone in, but still there is no movement. And we need better communications with the club. Things have been rocky recently, and that needs to be sorted. We don't expect every business critical decision to be published, but let us know what's going on at least. Lack of information leads to social media breakdowns and rumours. And all of this is just a start. But please, Talal and Co...get things in place, whether people or finances or business plans, that means we can enjoy the summer and get back to bickering about what pies we want on the concourse...or when we are going to get blue seats…

Edward Bazeley:

Well then, for the fifth time this season, the wages have been paid late to players and some non-playing staff alike, and Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has apologised for the issue. However, if his apologies were actually meaningful, then the ownership group wouldn’t consistently fail to pay their staff and players on time in what has become at least a bi-monthly occurrence. In any other business, say a restaurant, where the staff weren’t being paid on time, then they would have all left. In football, it doesn’t quite work like that, as players are unable to leave until the transfer window. Once that window opens, we can probably wave goodbye to any star players who will seek a more stable income. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in is that the current ownership group should probably sell the club, as they are yet to prove they can run it with any competence. However, it’s not as though there’s a huge queue of people waving money around to buy us. We simply aren’t a very attractive club anymore. We are a yo-yo club who don’t make a profit. It’d be difficult to imagine any agents wanting their players to sign for Wigan in our current condition too, so maybe we all need to temper our expectations and realise that we may not perform our usual League One promotion charge next season. And that’s assuming the finances are in place to see us through the summer. It was reported during the week the ownership group has invested a seven-figure sum into the club. But does that mean £1m or £9.9m? It’s just way too vague, and that lack of transparency epitomises the wrongdoings of this board. Fans' group Indie Latics are right to make the point that, since Mal Brannigan left the CEO post, it’s not clear to see who is even running the club on a day-to-day basis, which is really quite shambolic. For a board whose motto is ‘actions speak louder than words’, they really do talk a lot without following through with their promises. It’s not acceptable to promise the late payment of wages will not happen again...and then just consistently re-offend on that front. Hopefully Talal follows through with his promise of the recorded call with Wigan Today, so Latics fans can hear about what is actually happening with the football club. It’d be nice to one day hear from the owner himself, Mr Al Jasmi, and it could be argued we should have heard from him by now given the lack of stability.

