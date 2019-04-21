Paul Cook calls on Wigan Athletic stars to finish the job

Finish the job and we can celebrate!

That’s the message from Paul Cook, whose Wigan Athletic side can secure their Championship status with victory over Preston this afternoon.

Wigan’s wonderful win at Leeds on Good Friday - their first on the road in seven months - saw them open up a five-point buffer over the drop zone with three matches remaining.

And while their 45-point tally may already be enough, given third-bottom Rotherham’s tough run-in, Cook wants them to take the bull by the horns and secure safety in style.

“The job’s not over yet - not a chance!” the Latics boss acknowledged. “As everyone will have seen with our result at Leeds, there’s no givens in this league.

“We’ve got to make mathematically sure we are still in this league before we do any celebrating.

“Then, we’ll be able to have a celebration, because it’ll be job done.”

North End won the corresponding fixture at Deepdale 4-0 last October, but have little to play for after seeing their play-off push falter in recent weeks. But Cook is taking nothing for granted with the stakes so high.

“Preston are having an absolutely outstanding season, and we’re anticipating a really tough game,” he recognised.

“Our home record’s strong, we’re unbeaten in eight at the DW Stadium. And if we could win that one, I’d imagine it could cement what we wanted to achieve at the start of the season.”