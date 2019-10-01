Paul Cook delighted after Anthony Pilkington's match-winning return for Wigan Athletic

Paul Cook praised the heroics of the returning Anthony Pilkington after his second-half strike sealed the points for Latics against Birmingham City.

It looked as though Latics were heading for their second goalless draw at the DW Stadium this season, but Pilkington had other ideas, and won the game for his side on his first appearance since suffering an injury on the opening day of the season.

The importance of the moment wasn’t lost on Cook, who admitted it has been tough without the likes of Pilkington and Josh Windass – who also made his return on Tuesday night.

He said: “When you’re a squad that doesn’t have the biggest depth it can be tough – as you can’t just pop in a replacement and have equal quality.

“But we’re delighted to have both players back with us, as like any club you’re going to miss players who can help the team.

“We were perhaps a little fortunate with the goal.

"But you’re always going to have individual errors when the pitch is greasy like that, but I don’t think we ever looked like losing the game.”