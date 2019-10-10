Paul Cook 'favourite' for Sunderland - how Wigan Athletic fans reacted on social media

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook became the bookies’ favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light.

@willjones8210: “I understand why some wouldn’t be bothered if Cook left but the last three managers we have have had at this level before Cook have all been worse than him. Could very easily end up with someone worse. #wafc.”

@WafcSean: “Would be fascinating to see what happens if Cook does leave to Sunderland. First time this ownership would be hiring a manager, would be interesting to see how ambitious they try to be. #wafc”

@gazlatic: “The Paul Cook paradox: He would do well and probably get #safc promoted yet a lot of #wafc fans would happily drive him to Sunderland.”

@benwafcdalton: “Paul Cook favourite for Sunderland job. Mustn't be a big fan of winning away in that case. #wafc #safc.”

Jason Winstanley: “Be a blessing in disguise for Latics. League One manager at best.”

Jamie Cunliffe: “Can he just manage them whilst we are playing away?”

Carl Bate: “Be sorry to see him go but that's football.”

@sam_f_heaton: “Can’t wait to see this unfold. Once the club inevitably descends into farce and the mess swallows us up and gets us relegated, I hope all you who’ve got your knives out now, are prepared to throw yourselves on them if we go down. Which we will.”

@unclewurzel: “Good luck to him, I hope he does and Latics announce moyes! Then see what happens! I’m sick of hearing everyone whinging!”

@MenkFeck: “Big error if he goes.”

@deb_chap: “Let’s hope not, I fear for who we would get in.”