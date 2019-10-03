Paul Cook is backing Wigan Athletic duo to open scoring accounts soon

Summer-signings Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe are still waiting to open their Latics scoring accounts – but they still have the full backing of Wigan chief Paul Cook.

The duo commanded hefty transfer fees this summer, with both players’ signatures worth in the region of £2.5million each, the most splashed by the Latics hierarchy in more than three years.

Lowe lit up League One last season, netting 15 times in 45 league appearances for Portsmouth, as his goals helped fire Pompey to a Play-Off Final.

Similarly, Moore arrived at the DW carrying goal-scoring expectations of his own, signing for Latics on the back of finding the net 17 times in 31 appearances for Barnsley last season.

But despite both of the new boys still searching for their maiden Latics goal, Cook remains unnerved by the fact they have yet to get off the mark.

He said: “Until they both score we’re always going to have the same conversations about them needing a goal.

“But as far as I’m concerned we need points on the board – and I’m not particularly interested in who scores the goals.

“It can be tough when you step up a level, but they scored a lot of goals between them in League One last year, and I feel they’ve both adapted really well to Championship football. It’s only a matter of time before both lads get off the mark.”

Despite not yet getting on the scoresheet, it certainly hasn’t been for a lack of trying for Moore, his tireless running making him a fans’ favourite at the DW.

Moore has already faced a spell on the injury table, picking up a knock in Latics 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside back in August.

Speaking just after the Boro game, Moore said: “He (Paul Cook) told me he’s happy with the way I’m playing, but you can never be too comfortable in football, you need to keep giving those performances, otherwise you’ll eventually find yourself out of the team.”

Speedster Lowe is still yet to show Latics fans his electrifying pace and trickery which bamboozled endless League One defences.

Latics, who beat Birmingham City 1-0 on Tuesday, face a trip to Hillsborough on Saturday to take on Garry Monk’s promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

On the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Birmingham Tuesday night, getting Latics back to winning ways, they travel to South Yorkshire seeking their first away win of the campaign.