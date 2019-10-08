Paul Cook's plan for Wigan Athletic squad during the international break

Paul Cook has revealed his plans for the international break – plenty of hard work on the training pitch!

Five first-team squad players are away on representative duty.

For those who are staying behind, there will be no extra time off as Cook uses the time to work on combinations.

Despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Cook’s focus quickly switched to Nottingham Forest a week on Sunday – where they will be looking to avenge last year’s heart-breaking injury-time collapse.

“Everyone likes to win games going into the international break – it always gives lads confidence,” he said.

“We’ve got Forest at home live on the TV next so it gives us a chance to prepare for what will be a really good game for us.

“Our lads will be in this week. We want to work hard and we think that being on the training ground and working hard is the way forward.”

Latics head into the second international break of the season sitting three points above the dotted line in 19th spot.

Charlie Mulgrew and David Marshall are in Russia with Scotland, while Kieffer Moore and Wales face a trip to Slovakia, before all three players return for home games.

Jensen Weir and Joe Gelhardt will embark on a mini-tour of Europe with England Under-18s, as they face three games in a matter of days – taking on Poland, Slovakia and Austria.