Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic - ‘...Struggling for any kind of form after an impressive start...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 10:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 to Charlton Athletic at the Valley and delivers his report card.

No chance with the first goal and was left furious at the marking for the clincher, again produced some great saves to keep his side in the game before the late rally

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

No chance with the first goal and was left furious at the marking for the clincher, again produced some great saves to keep his side in the game before the late rally Photo: Bernard Platt

Much more like it as he continues his return after illness, got stuck in and supported the attack at every opportunity

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Much more like it as he continues his return after illness, got stuck in and supported the attack at every opportunity Photo: Bernard Platt

Didn't look at ease against an in-form strikeforce, although did well to clear from a dangerous area after Tickle had saved in the first half

3. WILL AIMSON: 6

Didn't look at ease against an in-form strikeforce, although did well to clear from a dangerous area after Tickle had saved in the first half Photo: Bernard Platt

Attempted clearance led to the first goal after it hit Norburn, and bailed out by Tickle at the start of the second half after a slip

4. JASON KERR: 5

Attempted clearance led to the first goal after it hit Norburn, and bailed out by Tickle at the start of the second half after a slip Photo: Bernard Platt

