Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers - ‘...dominant force in midfield...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 00:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 against Bolton Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Didn't have a great deal to do other than pick the ball out of his net after the mad scramble that led to Bolton's winner

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Didn't have a great deal to do other than pick the ball out of his net after the mad scramble that led to Bolton's winner

Was up for it right from the off and won most of his physical battles

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8

Was up for it right from the off and won most of his physical battles

Led from the front and unlucky to finish on the losing side

3. JASON KERR: 7

Led from the front and unlucky to finish on the losing side

One of his best games for Latics, not only defended well but found himself overlapping down the left wing in the second half

4. WILL AIMSON: 8

One of his best games for Latics, not only defended well but found himself overlapping down the left wing in the second half

