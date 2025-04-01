Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers - ‘...dominant force in midfield...’
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 00:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 against Bolton Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have a great deal to do other than pick the ball out of his net after the mad scramble that led to Bolton's winner Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Was up for it right from the off and won most of his physical battles Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Led from the front and unlucky to finish on the losing side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
One of his best games for Latics, not only defended well but found himself overlapping down the left wing in the second half Photo: Bernard Platt
