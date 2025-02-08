Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Fulham - ‘...did not look out of place against Premier League opposition...'
Published 8th Feb 2025, 18:19 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that pushed Premier League Fulham all the way in the FA Cup at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
No chance with the goals but will have done his reputation no harm at all with his all-round display Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 5
Didn't look at ease whenever Godo had the ball Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Rescued Latics on more than one occasion, stood his ground physically, and did not look out of place against Premier League opposition Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Solid display at the back, but might have done better with a free header in the second half that he sent just wide Photo: Bernard Platt