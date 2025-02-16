Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Stockport County - '...found wanting and didn't make the most of...'
Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were beaten 2-0 by promotion-chasing Stockport County at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Produced some great saves to keep out County before it all fell apart in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 4
Found wanting in defensive positions and didn't make the most of the times he got into promising attacking situations Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half and stuck to his task before being surprisingly replaced late on Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Made crucial clearances in either half to prevent probable goals and almost pulled a goal back in the dying seconds Photo: Bernard Platt
