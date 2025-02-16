Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Stockport County - '...found wanting and didn't make the most of...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were beaten 2-0 by promotion-chasing Stockport County at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Produced some great saves to keep out County before it all fell apart in front of him

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Found wanting in defensive positions and didn't make the most of the times he got into promising attacking situations

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 4

Came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half and stuck to his task before being surprisingly replaced late on

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Made crucial clearances in either half to prevent probable goals and almost pulled a goal back in the dying seconds

4. JASON KERR: 7

