Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Accrington Stanley - 'One of the biggest plusses'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 16:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Accrington Stanley 4-2 on Saturday and delivers his report card.

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6

3. JASON KERR: 6

4. WILL AIMSON: 5

