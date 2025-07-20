Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Accrington Stanley - 'One of the biggest plusses'
Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 16:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Accrington Stanley 4-2 on Saturday and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have a great deal to do other than the goals, but made a magnificent save at 2-0 that kept Latics in it before the late drama Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6
Drove forward with the ball at every opportunity to support the attack Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Made his presence felt in the Stanley box with a couple of assists Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 5
Gave away the Accrington penalty with an ill-advised lunge in the box Photo: Bernard Platt
