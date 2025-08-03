Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Northampton Town - 'Latics have themselves a new fans favourite'
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 18:14 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Northampton Town 3-1 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Didn't have a great deal to do, but was there to make two vital saves to keep Northampton out Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6
Happily was able to run off an early knock to the shin Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Led the backline well without too much alarm Photo: Bernard Platt
4. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6
Another decent display in an unfamiliar position Photo: Bernard Platt
