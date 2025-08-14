Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Notts County - 'Thoroughly deserved his standing ovation'
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Notts County 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Had nothing to do in the first half but three key stops in the second half helped Latics through to round two Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JENSEN WEIR: 7
Surprise choice at the heart of the defence but acquitted himself very well and drew high praise from the manager after the game Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Regulation display from the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LUKE ROBINSON: 7
Great to see him back in the side and hopefully a run of games in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt