Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Notts County - 'Thoroughly deserved his standing ovation'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Notts County 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Had nothing to do in the first half but three key stops in the second half helped Latics through to round two

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Had nothing to do in the first half but three key stops in the second half helped Latics through to round two Photo: Bernard Platt

Surprise choice at the heart of the defence but acquitted himself very well and drew high praise from the manager after the game

2. JENSEN WEIR: 7

Surprise choice at the heart of the defence but acquitted himself very well and drew high praise from the manager after the game Photo: Bernard Platt

Regulation display from the skipper

3. JASON KERR: 7

Regulation display from the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt

Great to see him back in the side and hopefully a run of games in front of him

4. LUKE ROBINSON: 7

Great to see him back in the side and hopefully a run of games in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt

