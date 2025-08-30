Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Stockport County - 'Could be the best 'new' signing of the summer'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Aug 2025, 20:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 with Stockport County at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

No chance with the goal but two good saves in the second half kept Latics in it before the late leveller

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

No chance with the goal but two good saves in the second half kept Latics in it before the late leveller Photo: Bernard Platt

Vital early clearance and found himself in several advanced positions in the second half as Latics pushed for the equaliser

2. WILL AIMSON: 8

Vital early clearance and found himself in several advanced positions in the second half as Latics pushed for the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt

Important interception shortly after Stockport's early goal, and rarely looked in trouble

3. JASON KERR: 7

Important interception shortly after Stockport's early goal, and rarely looked in trouble Photo: Bernard Platt

Assured at the back, hit the bar with a free-kick and cross led to Saydee's goal

4. MORGAN FOX: 8

Assured at the back, hit the bar with a free-kick and cross led to Saydee's goal Photo: Bernard Platt

