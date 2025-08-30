Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Stockport County - 'Could be the best 'new' signing of the summer'
Published 30th Aug 2025, 20:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 with Stockport County at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
No chance with the goal but two good saves in the second half kept Latics in it before the late leveller Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WILL AIMSON: 8
Vital early clearance and found himself in several advanced positions in the second half as Latics pushed for the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Important interception shortly after Stockport's early goal, and rarely looked in trouble Photo: Bernard Platt
4. MORGAN FOX: 8
Assured at the back, hit the bar with a free-kick and cross led to Saydee's goal Photo: Bernard Platt