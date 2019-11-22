Petition lodged for statue of Wigan Athletic ace!

A petition has been lodged to recognise Wales’ qualification for Euro 2020 with a statue in Cardiff city centre...of Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore!

Wales won through to next summer’s Euros thanks to a 2-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday night.

It was the fourth match played by Moore since being brought into the side, with Wales picking up eight points and the Latics striker grabbing a couple of precious goals.

As a result, a petition has already been lodged with change.org by ‘A Touchline Rant Podcast’ - based in south Wales - to erect a permanent tribute to Moore’s magnificence.

“As the entire world is aware, Wales recently qualified next years European Championships for only the second time in their history and there is one person who changed the campaign - Kieffer Moore,” the petition reads.

“Ever since earning his first call-up to the national team, he has been an integral part of our qualifying campaign.

“He is a constant danger, causes no end of problems for the opposition and, in our opinion, we wouldn’t be going to the Euros if it hadn’t have been for him,

“We think it is only right that we immortalise the great man by erecting a statue of him in Cardiff city centre.

“Imagine those cheekbones! We have never seen someone with better statue-esque facial features

“The statue will be created by the brilliant Broken Hare, who are based at Tudor Lane, Cardiff.

“Help us give the city, the country and the welsh football fans what they deserve - a Kieffer Moore statue.”

English-born Moore qualifies for Wales through his grandad, who was born in the North Wales town of Llanrug.

His achievement has also been hailed by club boss Paul Cook, who splashed out £2.5million to bring him in from Barnsley just before the summer transfer deadline.

“I think he is (bouncing), I think all the Welsh lads will be,” enthused Cook.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Wales, as home nation, to quality for a major competition.

“And it’s great for us as a club to have our players qualifying for the big tournaments.

“That can only enhance football in the UK and us as a club.”

To view or sign the petition, visit here:

https://www.change.org/p/cardiff-county-council-erect-a-statue-of-welsh-legend-keiffer-moore-in-cardiff-city-centre?recruiter=13700629&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&recruited_by_id=1d7f6190-68d7-0130-1c3f-3c764e044346