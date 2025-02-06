Plans in place for Wigan Sporting Village 'to rival Etihad Campus'

Provisional plans are afoot for a new sporting village that could be Wigan's answer to the Etihad Campus in Manchester.

Both of the town's major clubs - Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors - working closer together since coming under the Mike Danson umbrella.

And with the Brick Community Stadium being in such close proximity to the Robin Park Arena, Sports and Tennis Centre, it creates a unique opportunity to put in place something truly special - both on and off the field.

Robin Park Arena and the Brick Community Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“As part of our wider regeneration plans for the town and wider borough, there have been initial talks regarding Robin Park and the area around the Brick Community Stadium," said Alison McKenzie-Folan OBE, chief executive of Wigan Council, speaking to Wigan Today.

"It’s clear that the site offers a lot of potential - its location, current make-up and accessibility all contribute to this.

“Wigan Council, Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors all have facilities there, and we are working closely together as part of the Wigan Borough Sporting Partnership.

"For example, we joined up this week, along with Leigh Leopards, as more than 400 schoolchildren attended our first Sporting Summit.

“We’re aware of the importance of the site and that talk of any future plans will attract attention. But I would also like to emphasise that we are at a very early stage.”

It’s understood initial talks have already been held with people who worked on the Etihad with regards the development proposals for Wigan Sporting Village.

The complex could also include hotels and various other facilities that would benefit the town and the area, although more shops wouldn't be part of the plans.

"There’s quite a bit of land and an access road that’s currently closed off," added Ms McKenzie-Folan. "You have full accessibility. It’s early days but - as a whole new area of the town, as a sporting village - it then connects to the Cotton Works, where you have a 17-acre redevelopment heritage site."

The potential for the site was shown last summer when a number of headline music acts – including Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher and the Lathums – played at Robin Park Arena.

And Wigan Today recently exclusively reported that the events were being seen as ‘dress rehearsals’ for future gigs at the Brick Community Stadium.