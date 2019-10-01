Play fair with Sam Morsy, says Wigan Athletic boss Cook

Paul Cook insists Wigan Athletic skipper Sam Morsy is still getting a rough deal from card-happy referees.

The Latics boss first highlighted the issue 12 months ago, after Morsy had been controversially sent off at Brentford – a decision that was later rescinded.

Morsy’s 14 yellow cards last season was the second highest tally in the Championship, with only Nottingham Forest’s Jack Colback (15) getting more.

The Egypt international was even rested for the last two games of the campaign, to avoid one more booking which would have led to a three-game suspension being carried over into this term.

But he’s already picked up four cautions this season – one short of a one-game ban.

But Cook believes his latest yellow – at Fulham last Friday – was a case of the player’s reputation going before him.

And it’s not the only time this term Cook believes Latics have fallen foul of ‘inconsistent’ refereeing.

“I don’t like commenting on referees, but I felt the referee didn’t give a great performance at Fulham,” Cook said.

“It was nothing to do with the result, by the way, because Fulham deserved to win that game hands down.

“But I just find the refereeing decisions we’re getting are not good.

“We go back to the Joe Williams red card against Leeds at the beginning of the season.

“He gets booked twice, whereas (Kalvin) Phillips doesn’t get booked, for making a similar challenge.

“At Fulham, Sammy Morsy gets booked, then 30 seconds later their lad does the exact same challenge, exact same area of the pitch, and no booking.

“I scream for referees to be consistent, but I don’t think we’re getting that.”

The Latics boss has spoken to Morsy about the situation before tonight’s visit of Birmingham.

“It’s been discussed, it’s always discussed,” added Cook.

“Sammy, like Joe Williams, is competitive in the middle of the park.

“Do referees sometime study players they’re coming up against?

“I need to be careful here, because I don’t want to get myself into trouble.

“But I have been very disappointed with the refereeing we’ve had this year.

“Having said that, I think you’ll probably find 90 other managers who’ve been disappointed with the refereeing they’ve received!

“I just crave for consistency, that’s all I ask for.

“Do we get consistency in games?

“We never got it at Fulham on Friday night, that’s for sure.”