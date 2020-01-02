Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that 3-2 at Birmingham and delivers his report card...


Scores on the doors...

Jamie Jones: 7 - Didn't have a great deal to do apart from the goals, but pulled off a crucial save in the dying minutes to keep Latics ahead
Jamie Jones: 7 - Didn't have a great deal to do apart from the goals, but pulled off a crucial save in the dying minutes to keep Latics ahead
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nathan Byrne 6 - Not his best game with much of Birmingham's attacking coming down his flank
Nathan Byrne 6 - Not his best game with much of Birmingham's attacking coming down his flank
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cedric Kipre: 9 - Getting better and better with every game, rock at the back again and now adding match-winning goals to his repertoire
Cedric Kipre: 9 - Getting better and better with every game, rock at the back again and now adding match-winning goals to his repertoire
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kal Naismith: 7 - Didn't put a foot wrong before his substitution at the halfway mark due to injury, hopefully it isn't serious
Kal Naismith: 7 - Didn't put a foot wrong before his substitution at the halfway mark due to injury, hopefully it isn't serious
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4