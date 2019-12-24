Player ratings: Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Blackburn and delivers his report card...
Scores on the doors...
Jamie Jones: 7 - Wasn't nearly as busy as his opposite number, but there when his side needed him with some importantstops
Bp
jpimedia
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Solid at the back and got forward well, colleagues might have done better with some of his deliveries
Bp
jpimedia
Cedric Kipre: 8 - Another imperious display, almost capped with a thumping header whichWalton just managed to tip over
Bp
jpimedia
Kal Naismith: 8 - So settled is he in his new role it's hard to imagine him playing anywhere else, assured in possession too
Bp
jpimedia
View more