Player ratings: Fulham v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at Fulham and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

David Marshall: 8 - No chance with either goal, pulled off a series of top-class saves to keep his side at least in the contest.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Tough night at the office as Fulham played with plenty of width.

Chey Dunkley: 6 - Fantastic block in the first half, but unable to make an impact in the opposition box for once.

Charlie Mulgrew: 6 - Along with Dunkley, given a testing time by Mitrovic and the rest of the Fulham frontline.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Another positive performance, defended well and got forward whenever possible.

Joe Williams: 6 - Got stuck in as per but referee's frequent whistle kept him shackled.

Sam Morsy: 5 - Booked inside three minutes for very little, had to watch his step, misplaced passes uncharacteristically.

Jamal Lowe: 5 - Still finding his feet at the club, desperately needs a goal to settle down.

Lee Evans: 7 - Wigan's main goal threat on the night in the No.10 role, sent a couple of shots whistling just over the bar.

Michael Jacobs: 5 - Unable to get meaningfully involved, hooked at the break after hamstring twinge.

Kieffer Moore: 5 - Struggled to hold on to the ball, but perhaps not surprising with lack of support afforded.

Subs:

Kal Naismith (for Jacobs, 46): 5 - Took over down the left without much joy.

Joe Garner (for Moore, 69): 5 - Same as Moore, battled hard but little reward against the odds.

Joe Gelhardt (for Lowe, 74): Little opportunity to make an impact.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Danny Fox, Lewis Macleod, Gavin Massey.

Star Man: David Marshall

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bettenelli; Sessegnon, Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Johansen, Reed; Knockaert, Cairney, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Odoi, Reid (for Cavaleiro, 69), Arter (for Johansen, 80), Le Marchand, Onomah (for Knockaert, 87), Kamara.

Shots on target: 6-0

Shots off target: 7-4

Corners: 7-4

Possession (%): 60-40

Fouls conceded: 14-16

Yellow cards: 2-3

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 18,253

Referee: D Whitestone