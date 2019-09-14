Player ratings: Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Hull City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):

David Marshall: 7 - Overcame a shaky start - when he miscontrolled a backpass that almost went in - to make several brilliant saves that kept Latics in it against his former club. No chance with either goal because of mistakes in front of him.

Nathan Byrne: 5 - Just doesn't seem himself this season, first goal came from his wing and conceded free-kick that led to the second goal.

Chey Dunkley: 6 - Mistake led to Byrne bringing down Bowen for second goal, but scored a crucial opener and otherwise a solid display.

Charlie Mulgrew: 6 - Pinpoint set-pieces have quickly become one of Latics' most potent attacking threats, as shown by opening goal. Organised well, too.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Pace and energy to burn, and got up and down all afternoon, might have done better with a couple of attacking runs.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Regulation display from the skipper who keeps things ticking and gets in and among the opposition before they can settle.

Joe Williams: 7 - Arguably his best game for Latics, complimented the captain and managed to showcase his tigerish tackling without overstepping the mark.

Michael Jacobs: 6 - Toiled away down the flank without much reward.

Jamal Lowe: 6 - No lack of effort but still to really hit his straps since his summer arrival.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Yet to rediscover his fine form from last year after numerous injury problems.

Kieffer Moore: 6 - Does exactly what it says on the tin. Took the battle to the Hull defence all game and header led to opening goal.

Subs:

Joe Gelhardt (for Massey, 72): 7 - His manager begged him for a goal and obliged with a cracker. Lifted the mood, the team, the fans...how long can he remain on the bench?

Joe Garner (for Moore, 72): 6 - Took over the Moore role and gave as good as he got.

Kal Naismith (for Jacobs, 90): Time-wasting sub.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Danny Fox, Lewis Macleod, Lee Evans.

Star Man: David Marshall

Hull (4-4-1-1): Long; Lichaj, De Wijs, Tafazolli, Elder; Bowen, Stewart, Honeyman, Grosicki; Irvine; Eaves.

Subs: Ingram, Bowler (for Eaves, 84), Fleming, Pennington, Lewis-Potter, Da Silva Lopes (for Honeyman, 71), Bonos.

Shots on target: 3-3

Shots off target: 6-3

Corners: 7-5

Possession (%): 42-58

Fouls conceded: 15-16

Yellow cards: 2-6

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 10,069

Referee: Gavin Ward