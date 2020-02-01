Player ratings: Leeds United v Wigan Athletic Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Leeds United 1-0 and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 7 - Despite Leeds pressure, didn't really have many saves to make Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Byrne: 7 - Didn't get much chance to go forward but stuck to his back defensively Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Chey Dunkley: 8 - Restored to the backline and did his bit to repel persistent Leeds pressure Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo STAR MAN Cedric Kipre: 9 - Immense display from the big man, typified by his heroic 96th-minute goallineclearance Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4