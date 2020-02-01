Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Leeds United 1-0 and delivers his report card...


David Marshall: 7 - Despite Leeds pressure, didn't really have many saves to make
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Didn't get much chance to go forward but stuck to his back defensively
Chey Dunkley: 8 - Restored to the backline and did his bit to repel persistent Leeds pressure
STAR MAN Cedric Kipre: 9 - Immense display from the big man, typified by his heroic 96th-minute goallineclearance
