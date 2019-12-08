Player ratings: Luton Town v Wigan Athletic Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at Luton Town and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... Jamie Jones: 7 - Thrust in at short notice for his first league start of the season, and pulled off several fine saves before late drama Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Dujon Sterling: 8 - Best game for Latics, delivery from the right should have brought about more than one goal, and also cleared off the line Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Charlie Mulgrew: 6 - Also not his most convincing performance, before limping off in the last minute Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Chey Dunkley: 5 - Not his most commanding display, could/should have scored before late sending-off and suspension which his side can ill-afford. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4