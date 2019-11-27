Player ratings: Millwall v Wigan Athletic Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Millwall and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 7 - Will have been disappointed with the marking in front of him for both goals. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Dujon Sterling: 7 - Restored to the starting line-up and stood up to the physical test well. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Chey Dunkley: 7 - Had a hand in both goals with long punts downfield, and solid at the back. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Charlie Mulgrew: 6 - Lost his man for the first goal but cool on the ball throughout. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4