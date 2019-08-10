Player ratings: Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 at Preston and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):
David Marshall: 5 Left woefully exposed for the first two goals, and had no chance with the third from Gallagher's brilliant free-kick.
Nathan Byrne: 4 - North End did most of their damage down his flank, and didn't get close enough to stop crosses coming in.
Cedric Kipre: 4 - Got the nod over Dunkley at centre-back but won't recall much of the afternoon with fondness.
Danny Fox: 4 - Lost Moult for Preston's second goal and far from the reassuring presence he's been so far. Injury curtailed his involvement.
Antonee Robinson: 4 - Tried to get forward at every opportunity but was given a torrid time at the other end, including the second goal.
Michael Jacobs: 5 - Picked up a bad injury here last season, and this one didn't go much better before his substitution.
Lee Evans: 6 - In the thick of it right from the off, giving and receiving some strong challenges. Forced a good save from Rudd.
Lewis Macleod: 6 - Also put his foot in whenever required but too often found himself on the back foot.
Kal Naismith: 6 - Unsung hero who again showed his versatility, doing a job in both midfield and then at centre-back when the need arose.
Josh Windass: 5 - Almost equalised with a cracking early strike, but didn't get much other reward for his efforts.
Joe Garner: 5 - Not the return to Preston he'd have wanted, took an early blow to the face which forced his early withdrawal.
Subs:
Kieffer Moore (for Garner, 26): 6 - Put himself about on debut and early signs are that he could be a handful for opposition defences.
Jamal Lowe (for Fox, 63): 6 - Some nice touches on his second appearance, must be pushing for a start now.
Joe Williams (for Jacobs, 72): 6 - Second debutant and also showed some decent touches during his short cameo.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Chey Dunkley, Gavin Massey, Joe Gelhardt.
Star Man: Kal Naismith
Preston (4-1-4-1): Rudd; Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Hughes; Pearson; Bodin, Gallagher, Johnson, Maguire; Moult.
Subs: Clarke (for Fisher, 74), Browne (for Gallagher, 68), Green, Stockley (for Moult, 78), Ripley, Barkhuizen, Potts.
Shots on target: 5-6
Shots off target: 6-2
Corners: 8-7
Possession (%): 49-51
Fouls conceded: 13-18
Yellow cards: 1-2
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 14,789
Referee: Jeremy Simpson