Player ratings: Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 at Preston and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):

David Marshall: 5 Left woefully exposed for the first two goals, and had no chance with the third from Gallagher's brilliant free-kick.

Nathan Byrne: 4 - North End did most of their damage down his flank, and didn't get close enough to stop crosses coming in.

Cedric Kipre: 4 - Got the nod over Dunkley at centre-back but won't recall much of the afternoon with fondness.

Danny Fox: 4 - Lost Moult for Preston's second goal and far from the reassuring presence he's been so far. Injury curtailed his involvement.

Antonee Robinson: 4 - Tried to get forward at every opportunity but was given a torrid time at the other end, including the second goal.

Michael Jacobs: 5 - Picked up a bad injury here last season, and this one didn't go much better before his substitution.

Lee Evans: 6 - In the thick of it right from the off, giving and receiving some strong challenges. Forced a good save from Rudd.

Lewis Macleod: 6 - Also put his foot in whenever required but too often found himself on the back foot.

Kal Naismith: 6 - Unsung hero who again showed his versatility, doing a job in both midfield and then at centre-back when the need arose.

Josh Windass: 5 - Almost equalised with a cracking early strike, but didn't get much other reward for his efforts.

Joe Garner: 5 - Not the return to Preston he'd have wanted, took an early blow to the face which forced his early withdrawal.

Subs:

Kieffer Moore (for Garner, 26): 6 - Put himself about on debut and early signs are that he could be a handful for opposition defences.

Jamal Lowe (for Fox, 63): 6 - Some nice touches on his second appearance, must be pushing for a start now.

Joe Williams (for Jacobs, 72): 6 - Second debutant and also showed some decent touches during his short cameo.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Chey Dunkley, Gavin Massey, Joe Gelhardt.

Star Man: Kal Naismith

Preston (4-1-4-1): Rudd; Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Hughes; Pearson; Bodin, Gallagher, Johnson, Maguire; Moult.

Subs: Clarke (for Fisher, 74), Browne (for Gallagher, 68), Green, Stockley (for Moult, 78), Ripley, Barkhuizen, Potts.

Shots on target: 5-6

Shots off target: 6-2

Corners: 8-7

Possession (%): 49-51

Fouls conceded: 13-18

Yellow cards: 1-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 14,789

Referee: Jeremy Simpson