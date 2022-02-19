Player ratings: Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20
Scores on the doors
Ben Amos: 6 - Made a brilliant save to deny Michael Smith before the equaliser beat him late on Jason Kerr: 7 - Will benefit from another run-out in a big game, and looks to have so much to offer moving forwards Jack Whatmough: 7 - Gary Roberts labelled him the best centre-back in the division after the game, and another fine display STAR MAN: Curtis Tilt: 8 - Centre of attention on his return to Rotherham, but didn't just take it in his stride, he rose to the occasion Gavin Massey: 8 - Perhaps a surprise selection at right-wing-back but arguably a season's best performance Max Power: 7 - Delivery was good and his long throw caused plenty of angst at the back for Rotherham Tom Naylor: Kept things simple, and perhaps unfortunate not to win a late penalty for a push James McClean: 7 - Worked tirelessly to both bolster the defence and support the attack, as well as a running feud with the crowd Callum Lang: 7 - Ran his blood to water again, and unlucky to see a late goal chalked off. Won't be happy with his booking Stephen Humphrys: 8 - Paired with Magennis for the first time and complimented him well, in addition to a stunning goal Josh Magennis: 7 - Again worked his socks off up front against a rugged backline, never took a backward step Sub: Will Keane: Surprise omission but helped Latics keep the ball in the final quarter Sub: Tendayi Darikwa: Took over from McClean and didn't allow anything past him Sub: Glen Rea: Another body in the midfield for the frantic finale