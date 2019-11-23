Player ratings: Stoke City v Wigan Athletic Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at Stoke City and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 8 - Made a string of fine saves to keep his side in it,no chance with either goal. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Byrne: 7 - Brought in for Dujon Sterling and justified his selection. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Chey Dunkley: 6 - Could/should have scored in the first half, but found it tough as Stoke pushed forward. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Welcome return for the backline, restored a composure lacking in recentweeks. Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4