Sam Morsy celebrates opening the scoring at Stoke

Player ratings: Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at Stoke City and delivers his report card...


Scores on the doors...

David Marshall: 8 - Made a string of fine saves to keep his side in it,no chance with either goal.
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Brought in for Dujon Sterling and justified his selection.
Chey Dunkley: 6 - Could/should have scored in the first half, but found it tough as Stoke pushed forward.
Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Welcome return for the backline, restored a composure lacking in recentweeks.
