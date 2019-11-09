Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 to Brentford and delivers his report card...



Wigan Athletic (4-3-2-1):

David Marshall: 5 - Didn't have anything to do except pick the ball out of his net three times.

Dujon Sterling: 4 - Toughest test of his short Latics career, will have learned an awful lot.

Chey Dunkley: 4 - Didn't get any joy in the opposition for box for a change, on the back foot mostly.

Cedric Kipre: 3 - Didn't look comfortable at any point and red card was waiting to happen.

Antonee Robinson: 5 - Did his best to get forward but not with his usual effectiveness.

Lewis Macleod: 4 - Least effective game for Latics, switching off for the first goal set the tone.

Sam Morsy: 5 - Got stuck in, but unable to get forward to influence as much as he'd have liked.

Joe Williams: 6 - Once again led the side in terms of effort, endeavour and drive, let down by those around him.

Jamal Lowe: 5 - Plenty of energy but little in the way of end product.

Michael Jacobs: 4 - Brought in for Massey but again struggled to influence the game.

Kieffer Moore: 5 - Ploughed the lone furrow with even less reward than usual.

Subs:

Joe Gelhardt (for Macleod, 63): 5 - Crowd involved every time he got the ball, left the field in worrying circumstances.

Josh Windass (for Jacobs, 63): 5 - First chance in a while and looked busy while feeding off scraps.

Danny Fox (for Sterling, 74): 5 - Brought on to stem the bleeding.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Nathan Byrne, Anthony Pilkington, Joe Garner.

Star Man: Joe Williams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Jeanvier, Henry; Mokotjo, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Watkins, Valencia.

Subs: Thompson (for Henry, 85), Pinnock, Jensen (for Mbeumo, 77), Daniels, Sorensen, Zamburek (for Valencia, 61), Roerslev.

Shots on target: 1-5

Shots off target: 3-1

Corners: 1-2

Possession (%): 43-57

Fouls conceded: 16-17

Yellow cards: 1-1

Red cards: 1-1

Attendance: 9,260

Referee: A Davies