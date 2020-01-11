Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at home to Bristol City and delivers his report card...

Scores on the doors...

David Marshall: 7 - Didn't have a great deal to do aside from a fantastic save from Diedhiou

Nathan Byrne: 8 - Arguably his best game of the season,shone at both ends

Cedric Kipre: 8 - Another fine display from the big man,nailed down the spot

Antonee Robinson: 8 - Energy to burn and worked well with Dowell down the left

STAR MAN Kal Naismith: 8 - Defended strongly, comfortable in possession, brought the ball out well

Sam Morsy: 6 - Kept things simple in possession, plugged away

Lee Evans: 6 - Struggled to find usual passing range but worked his socks off before substitution

Joe Williams: 7 - Had a big chance blocked in the first half, surprisingly subbed

Jamal Lowe: 6 Still seeking an end product for all his endeavours