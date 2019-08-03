Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Cardiff City 3-2 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

David Marshall: 6 - Won't be happy with the first Cardiff goal that bounced off his body, but controlled his box well and decent first outing.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Almost had his leg broken by a shocking challenge on the far side but tried to support Pilkington whenever possible.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Preferred to Kipre at the back and responded with a fine display against a very physical Cardiff forward line.

Danny Fox: 7 - Couple of lapses that thankfully weren't punished but leads the backline - and the team - and already a central figure.

Antonee Robinson: 8 - Built on a solid pre-season and already looking like a very astute signing, pace and energy to burn.

Lee Evans: 8 - Needed to step up with Morsy absent - and boy did he do so. Great overall display capped by a wonderful winning goal.

Lewis Macleod: 7 - Very encouraging debut before understandably tiring late on, another good signing on first impression.

Anthony Pilkington: 7 - Enjoyed his afternoon against the side that sold him to Wigan last January, came close to a couple of early goals.

Josh Windass: 8 - Scored one, made one and ran his blood to water - not a bad reaction to missing a penalty! Will be a big player this season.

Michael Jacobs: 7 - On the spot to level the scores after being first to react to Windass' free-kick, and asked questions all afternoon.

Joe Garner: 7 - Thankless task against two of the biggest defenders in the division - but they were the ones leaving with bruises. Sterling shift again.

Subs:

Jamal Lowe (for Pilkington, 76): First look at the new signing from Pompey and some nice touches.

Cedric Kipre (for Macleod, 77): Brought on to bolster the backline, almost put through his own goal in the late drama.

Kal Naismith (for Garner, 83): Fresh legs in the middle of the park and did okay.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Gavin Massey, Joe Gelhardt, Callum Lang.

Star Man: Josh Windass

Cardiff City (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Peltier, Flint, Morrison, Bennett; Bacuna, Ralls; Mendez-Laing, Reid, Murphy; Madine.

Subs: Day (for Etheridge, 56), Vaulks, Nelson, Whyte (for Murphy, 76), Ward, Bogle (for Madine, 64), Hoillett.

Shots on target: 4-4

Shots off target: 3-5

Corners: 6-6

Possession (%): 56-44

Fouls conceded: 9-15

Yellow cards: 2-4

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 12,169

Referee: David Webb