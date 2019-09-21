Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

David Marshall: 7 - A virtual spectator for 90 minutes...but showed his concentration levels - and quality - with two fabulous stops in stoppage-time to preserve his clean sheet.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Far more like it from the right-back, by far his most assured performance of the campaign.

* Chey Dunkley: 9 - 'Ain't Nobody...like Chey Dunkley' sung the fans, and was absolutely immense both in attack and defence for his team. *

Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Brought a reassuring presence to the backline since his introduction, and his dead-ball skills add an extra dimension.

Antonee Robinson: 8 - Like the Duracel bunny on speed...literally never stopped running, producing several lung-busting charges into enemy territory to add weight to the attack.

Joe Williams: 8 - Best game for the club, didn't give an inch in the physical battle and also used the ball intelligently as well. Looks a shrewd capture already.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Regulation display from the skipper...tigerish in the tackle, kept it simple in possession, booked.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Still yet to hit his straps this season after injury-plagued campaign last time, but will get there.

Jamal Lowe: 7 - Lively display and worked the channels intelligently as well as probing in the No.10 position.

Michael Jacobs: 6 - Again worked his socks off without reward, but crucial to the lay-out of the side.

Kieffer Moore: 8 - Another selfless display by the lone frontman, received no protection whatsoever from the official but continued to be a glutton for punishment.

Subs:

Kal Naismith (for Massey, 69): 6 - Slotted in with minimum fuss as usual.

Lee Evans (for Lowe, 70): 6 - Got some decent balls into the box in the last quarter.

Joe Garner (for Moore, 84)): 6 - Involved in an altercation within 15 seconds of his arrival - surely a new record for the master of outhousery.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Danny Fox, Lewis Macleod, Joe Gelhardt.

Star Man: Chey Dunkley

Charlton Athletic (4-1-2-1-2): Phillips; Oshilaja, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington; Cullen; Williams, Pratley; Gallagher; Hemed, Leko.

Subs: Amos, Pearce, Soster-Caskey, Aneke (for Pratley, 68), Bonne (for Hemed, 62), Solly, Field.

Shots on target: 4-3

Shots off target: 6-6

Corners: 9-5

Possession (%): 49-51

Fouls conceded: 16-13

Yellow cards: 1-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 9,567

Referee: Andy Davies