Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
David Marshall: 7 - A virtual spectator for 90 minutes...but showed his concentration levels - and quality - with two fabulous stops in stoppage-time to preserve his clean sheet.
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Far more like it from the right-back, by far his most assured performance of the campaign.
* Chey Dunkley: 9 - 'Ain't Nobody...like Chey Dunkley' sung the fans, and was absolutely immense both in attack and defence for his team. *
Charlie Mulgrew: 7 - Brought a reassuring presence to the backline since his introduction, and his dead-ball skills add an extra dimension.
Antonee Robinson: 8 - Like the Duracel bunny on speed...literally never stopped running, producing several lung-busting charges into enemy territory to add weight to the attack.
Joe Williams: 8 - Best game for the club, didn't give an inch in the physical battle and also used the ball intelligently as well. Looks a shrewd capture already.
Sam Morsy: 8 - Regulation display from the skipper...tigerish in the tackle, kept it simple in possession, booked.
Gavin Massey: 6 - Still yet to hit his straps this season after injury-plagued campaign last time, but will get there.
Jamal Lowe: 7 - Lively display and worked the channels intelligently as well as probing in the No.10 position.
Michael Jacobs: 6 - Again worked his socks off without reward, but crucial to the lay-out of the side.
Kieffer Moore: 8 - Another selfless display by the lone frontman, received no protection whatsoever from the official but continued to be a glutton for punishment.
Subs:
Kal Naismith (for Massey, 69): 6 - Slotted in with minimum fuss as usual.
Lee Evans (for Lowe, 70): 6 - Got some decent balls into the box in the last quarter.
Joe Garner (for Moore, 84)): 6 - Involved in an altercation within 15 seconds of his arrival - surely a new record for the master of outhousery.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Danny Fox, Lewis Macleod, Joe Gelhardt.
Star Man: Chey Dunkley
Charlton Athletic (4-1-2-1-2): Phillips; Oshilaja, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington; Cullen; Williams, Pratley; Gallagher; Hemed, Leko.
Subs: Amos, Pearce, Soster-Caskey, Aneke (for Pratley, 68), Bonne (for Hemed, 62), Solly, Field.
Shots on target: 4-3
Shots off target: 6-6
Corners: 9-5
Possession (%): 49-51
Fouls conceded: 16-13
Yellow cards: 1-1
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 9,567
Referee: Andy Davies