Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Huddersfield and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... Nathan Byrne: 6 - Settling back in down the right and did well,albeit might have got tighter for the equaliser Kal Naismith: 8 - Huge show of faith from the manager with Dunkley available, and more than repaid it with fine show Cedric Kipre: 8 - Built on his West Brom display and didn't put a foot wrong,growing in presence and confidence Antonee Robinson: 7 - Hardly had a bad game this season and did what was asked at both ends