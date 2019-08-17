Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 to Leeds United and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
David Marshall: 7 - Best game in a Latics shirt, made several fine saves and gave the backline confidence with his handling.
Nathan Byrne: 6 - Not able to get forward as much as he'd have liked after the red card but stuck manfully to his task.
Chey Dunkley: 6 - Recalled to the league starting XI and stood up to be counted against a fine attacking unit.
Danny Fox: 6 - Recovered from a back injury, and a far more reassuring presence than at Preston last weekend.
Antonee Robinson: 7 - Pace and energy became even more valuable after the red card and got up and down with his usual enthusiasm.
Joe Williams: 2 - Brought into the side to provide bite but got totally carried away on debut, completely losing his head and costing his team any chance of getting anything.
Sam Morsy: 7 - Welcome return to the engine room, showed Williams how to provide bite and tenacity while staying the right side of the disciplinary line.
Gavin Massey: 6 - Sadly unable to repeat the heroics of his last meeting with Leeds, but got valuable match minutes under his belt.
Lee Evans: 7 - Had Wigan's best sights of goal with his long-range free-kicks, and slotted in well to a more advanced role while getting stuck in.
Michael Jacobs: 7 - Another who toiled without much reward, but gave Robinson the necessary protection down the left.
Kieffer Moore: 8 - Thankless task of ploughing the lone furrow made even more impossible after the red card, but didn't give the Leeds defence a moment's rest.
Subs:
Jamal Lowe (for Massey, 65): 6 - Again showed some promising signs.
Bright Enobakhare (for Jacobs, 65): 6 - Struggled to get as involved as he did in midweek.
Kal Naismith (for Moore, 83): Brought on to save the legs of Moore and shore up the midfield.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Cedric Kipre, Lewis Macleod, Callum Lang.
Star Man: Kieffer Moore
Leeds United (4-1-4-1): Casilla; Dallas, White, Cooper, Douglas; Phillips; Hernandez, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.
Subs: Meslier, Alioski, Nketiah, Costa (for Klich, 76), Berardi, Bogusz, Shackleton (for Forshaw, 90).
Shots on target: 2-6
Shots off target: 2-11
Corners: 6-6
Possession (%): 24-76
Fouls conceded: 17-19
Yellow cards: 3-2
Red cards: 1-0
Attendance: 14,819
Referee: Andy Madley