Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at home to Middlesbrough and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 5 - No chance with the deflected first goal but wont be happy with number two Nathan Byrne: 7 - Another fine game down the right capped with a wonderful cross that forced the late equaliser Chey Dunkley: 5 - Apologised to the fans after the game for his red card, gave a poor referee chance to make a costly decision Cedric Kipre: 7 - Impressive again and leading the backline now, growing in presence with every game