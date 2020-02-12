Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at home to Middlesbrough and delivers his report card...


Scores on the doors...

David Marshall: 5 - No chance with the deflected first goal but wont be happy with number two
David Marshall: 5 - No chance with the deflected first goal but wont be happy with number two
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Another fine game down the right capped with a wonderful cross that forced the late equaliser
Nathan Byrne: 7 - Another fine game down the right capped with a wonderful cross that forced the late equaliser
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chey Dunkley: 5 - Apologised to the fans after the game for his red card, gave a poor referee chance to make a costly decision
Chey Dunkley: 5 - Apologised to the fans after the game for his red card, gave a poor referee chance to make a costly decision
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Impressive again and leading the backline now, growing in presence with every game
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Impressive again and leading the backline now, growing in presence with every game
Bp
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4