Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Preston North End Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at home to Preston and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 6 - No chance with either goal,but a couple of good saveskept Latics in it Nathan Byrne: 7 - Won't enjoy seeing first goal again, but industrious shift down the right and worked his socks off Cedric Kipre: 6 - Not quite the imperious figure of late but stood strong against a lively attack Chey Dunkley: 6 - Kept his place after Leeds heroics and proved his importance at the other end by popping up with another goal