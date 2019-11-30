Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Reading

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-1 at home to Reading and delivers his report card...

David Marshall: 6 - No chance with any of the goals.
Dujon Sterling: 7 - Decent dig from the on-loan Chelsea man.
Chey Dunkley: 7 - Desperately unfortunate with the penalty that changed the game, defended well.
Charlie Mulgrew: 6 - Hampered by an early booking, done for the second Reading goal.
